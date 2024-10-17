Helena’s Substack

US Military Coup Via Directive 5240.01 issued 9/27/24 - Authorizes lethal force against Americans
When every bit of news is about insulting two people vying for the presidency, it likely means there are events currently happening for which the media…
  
Child Trafficking: A Pedophilia Brain Disorder
OVER 1.2 million children are trafficked every year. Abortions are a commodity created to harvest limbs, tissue and cells. To transport trafficked…
  
Bolshevik Communists Join Forces With Marxist Fascists - a Uniparty
IS the Israel genocidal war a trial run for America? Should the Zion Cartel in America corrupt the election for Harris, would they impose a round up…
  
GAZA, The West Bank and Lahaina Have Already Been SOLD
The Economist is making a last ditch effort to psychologically destroy Russia in the eyes of other countries. “Putin spies are plotting global chaos…
  
CLIMATE CHANGE: An intersection of Magnetic North, The Coriolis Effect and Solar Winds
Insurance Industry: According to USAA, their insurance rates skyrocketed during Biden’s administration due to the cost to rebuild in the event of a…
  
AI vs Word Salad Interview = False Advertising Under First Amendment
Free Speech is muddied. Kamala wants to drown us in censorship by the Disinformation Police while the media selectively edits and uses AI to create…
  
The Brain vs The Heart - A Continuum Battle Before God
When a Christian declares that they believe climate manipulation is a non-evidential conspiracy theory, a fabrication, and quackery – yet believe by…
  
WEATHER Manipulation, Courtesy of Nikola Tesla and The CIA
IF the Master Cartel felt that they were revealed before they were ready, what actions would they take out of desperation? The Minoans were a nonwarrior…
  
The Quakery is Kwumbling As We Devolve into Alice's Wonderland
FEMA Director, Deanne Criswell, is concerned with the ‘morale’ of her responders in the hurricane hit Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida due to the…
  
USAID: US Government Ponzi Scheme of Opaque Spending
USAID USAID has been working through local, international, and U.S.
  
David Horowitz. A self-ascribed conservative Jewish activist is against any and all Muslims.
  
FEMA is Funding Immigrants, Ukraine, and Israel
The HHS Budget for 2025 went into effect as of October 1, 2024. The Total Budget is $1.7 Trillion with an additional Discretionary Budget of $170…
  
