The Utah Data Center: a 62 square mile monstrosity, the Data Center has come under intensive backlash given the amount of water such a facility would engorge. While the facility is not the largest in the world, it is a close 5th and will take 6+ years to build. IF in fact it is a data center. Given the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) is partial owner, speculation is high that it is a weapons facility, or another Area 52. While its website claims they are absolutely 100% transparent with the community and public, it would appear that is a ‘nontruth’.

The three person County officials that met with locals had no authority to deny the facility. They were over-rode by the military – and ‘Stakeholders’ unnamed. The MIDA claim is that this 40,000 sq acre facility will generate $30 to $108 million in annual revenue while absorbing 1 billion gallons of water annually at a rough estimate cost of $6 million. The equivalent of what 40,000 people use per year. The water is a dominant issue. Why? We are in the middle of a severe drought.

The revenue produced by the facility is tax revenue which will be absorbed by the Utah citizens in higher energy and water bills. Infrastructure fees are tacked on to water and electrical bills paid by consumers - data centers pay less and get rebates. So, taxpayers foot the bill for the Data Centers.

Water rationing across the western slope is in high gear. That equates to fires. The states involved include; Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and New Mexico. And despite Colorado’s Governor, Jared Pollis, a democrat, asking Trump for assistance in this cycle of drought and fires – Trump has refused any help for mitigation. Why? Polis is for the release of the Epstein Files. So, Trump is willing to harm 6 million Americans living in Colorado – over Pedophile Files. River basins in Colorado, Lake Meade and Lake Powell are all at 1/3 of normal capacity. But the populace can’t be helped by the White House Regime because Trump is miffed.

Adding to the problem – Colorado has 60 Data Centers.

MIDA has 8 Board Members – all men. Including; Senator Stuart Adams who is partner in the Adams Family Real Estate and Development Construction Company. Senator Jerry Stevenson who is Chair at Wasatch Integrated Energy. Mayor Mark Shepherd who serves on the board of the Utah Defense Alliance. Mike Ostermiller, an attorney heavily involved in PAC’s, Federal Lobbying, and Utah Legislation.

Senator Adams: currently under investigation for violating campaign finance laws. He has come under scrutiny for a pay-for-play contribution buying his approval of MIDA involving five separate entities. In addition, In August 2025, it was reported that Adams was connected to a law change (Senate Bill 213 in 2024) that benefited an 18-year-old relative charged with child rape (sexual activity with a 13-year-old).

Utah has 43 Data Centers with an additional 7 Including the Box County facility in the works. At full capacity 9Gw, This one data center will use twice as much energy as the entire state now uses. Other facilities under the MIDA project portfolio includes the Dugway Proving Ground: An Army facility originally established in 1942 to test biological and chemical weapons. MIDA has worked to improve roadway networks and transportation access. MIDA effectively functions as a local government within the areas it develops. While developments generate property and sales tax revenue that the agency then uses for future projects — the state and county provide tax rebates back to the developer. And MIDA — not the county or municipality — controls land use and planning decisions within the areas.

The Project, dubbed Stratos by MIDA, would include a section of the military’s Utah Test and Training Range. And the project would be associated with the full training range, plus Hill Air Force Base, its Falcon Hill research park and National Guard properties throughout the state. In other words, this is a military stage. Sounding like a stage set for a military coup.

Located about 250 miles away from Box County is Area 51 in Nevada which encompasses roughly 60 square miles – slightly smaller than Stratos.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a critical permit on May 6, 2026, for Project Baccara, a controversial $10 billion, 2-million-square-foot data center complex near Luke Air Force Base. The project is considered a military installation. Estimated cost $36 Billion and counting. The funding comes from Tom Barrack of Digital Bridge, an ambassador to Turkey as appointed by Trump – his good friend. The Project is near Surprise, with a population of roughly 150,000. Arizona is dry – they get their water from Colorado.

There are 1500 Data Centers planned for the US including the two I discussed. We currently have roughly 650. Already tapping out our energy and electric grid. Humans will have to leave to support the robots. The impact is phenomenal; Scientists warn that the vast amounts of heat generated by a 60-square-mile data center campus operating at 9GW could alter the local climate, specifically impacting the ecology of the Great Salt Lake and surrounding northern Utah areas. Not to mention where will the water come from? Wild animals, plants, trees, all affected.

This is a catastrophic military project without any regard to the impact on nature and the people. As planned by the White House and Department of War for what nefarious creations our transparent government will not reveal. Data Centers? Or something else wholly different?