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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
24m

hmmm

https://healthranger.substack.com/p/the-simulation-game-why-data-centers?publication_id=1225906&post_id=196781751&isFreemail=true&r=1d6r5w&triedRedirect=true

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
40m

" When will we ever learn ? " - Peter, Paul and Mary; and others - a few anyway.

Hey P, P and M, we won't. Odds are against it.

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