Jan Ludvik Hoch. Known as – Robert Maxwell. Father to Ghislaine. Father in Stud Law to Jeffrey Epstein via Ghislaine. Suicided as his identities were going to be revealed. He trained – Epstein.

Jan Hoch was born in a region that is now a part of Ukraine. His history is very obscured from dating even decades ago. Scrubbed. There is one common point that remains in History files, Robert Maxwell Hoch was embezzling, committing gross fraud, and stealing money from employee pension plans – as a personal loan.

Was he ever a good person? No way to know except by looking at his tree and its branches… Ghislaine. Front and center. Likely sold to Epstein to secure favor with the Mossad. Ghislaine fell head over heels. She was not a ‘mastermind’. She was simply the perfect Marionette. She would do ANYTHING. And Epstein apparently exuded an aura that pulled in women –

September 11, 1991, a British Airways owned Embraer passenger jet suddenly fell apart mid air and within 6.5 seconds hit the ground killing 3 crew and 11 passengers. On board – someone was transporting between $500k and $1million in diamonds recovered at the wreckage and apparently confiscated by the FBI when they were called in to investigate. None of the passenger victim names were released although I found two; Albert Zelman Golman was identified as one of the passengers. He was Israeli. And a Hispanic activist. Who was onboard?

It was determined that the cause of the crash was due to maintenance errors; 47 screws had been removed from the stabilizer the night before right after a shift change of the maintenance crew. An internet search of the passengers of Flight 2475 took me to an unredacted Flight Log for Jeffrey Epstein – 118 pages.

August 1991, Maxwell was involved in a plot to take out Soviet President Gorbechev by the hardline Bolsheviks via a coup. The Bolsheviks wanted to maintain supremacy over the Soviet Union and were opposed to Reagan’s ‘Bring Down The Wall’. mantra. They have been trying to regain Russia ever since. December 1991, the Soviet Union was dissolved and the Communists lost control.

November 5, 1991, Robert Maxwell’s body was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean miles from his moored yacht. He had recently attempted to shake down the Mossad for a debt he held amounting to 400 million pounds after a lifetime of Ponzi schemes caught up with him. Supposedly the Mossad refused the blackmail.

November 6, 1991, Richard Gates was elected CIA Director by George Bush. With a Phd in History, Richard Gates was recruited by the CIA in 1966 which sponsored him through Office Training School for 1 year before bringing him onboard as an intelligence officer with the Air Force. Gates played a significant role in the Iran-Contra Affair. Upon leaving office in 2011 under Obama, Gates went on to become the president of Boy Scouts of America… An odd transition.

The other familiar name associated with the Iran-Contra deal was Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi arms dealer, whose nephew, Jamal Khashoggi, became the subject of a Saudi Arabia assassination. Adnan Khashoggi’s sister was the mother of Dodi Fayed, an Egyptian film producer who became Princess Diana’s romantic partner. Conspiratorially murdered by the Royal Family out of ‘saving face’ ideology, aka Prince Charles.

In 1986, Mossad sold over $500 million worth of intelligence-gathering software that the US Justice Department stole from INSLAW, Inc. “The Israeli official for whom Maxwell worked stated that the US Justice Department arranged for him to visit INSLAW under an assumed name right before stealing the software.” A special counsel was appointed to investigate the accusation by Bill Barr and Janet Reno. Accusations were scrubbed.

In 1986, the Iran-Contra Affair was shut down by Reagan - who took responsibility. William Casey, was the CIA Director and orchestrated the October Surprise for the release of hostages. Casey was a Jesuit who routinely used the Vatican, Pope John Paul II, in making his political decisions. It was, of course, George Bush who was running the Iran-Contra Affair.

The DOJ pushed INSLAW into bankruptcy by failing to pay on its multi-million dollar contract. As a part of the INSLAW lawsuit against the DOJ, Earl Brian the founder of venture capital firm, Biotech (now Infotechnology) was supposed to swoop in and buy up the company at a fraction of its worth. The influence contact? AG Edwin Meese. Meese’s wife had bought stock in Brian’s company, Biotech Capital. In 1991, Infotechnology filed for bankruptcy and Brian was via fraud and conspiracy in 1996.

The Israeli official working with Robert Maxwell was Ari Ben Menache, a Mossad agent, who became a witness against Brian proving Brian had sold the DOJ’s stolen version of PROMIS to Israel Intelligence. Menache claims the PROMIS software was sold by the CIA and DOJ to multiple foreign governments.

1991 was a busy year. Danny Casolaro became interested in the INSLAW conspiracy and found connections to the Iran-contra affair, the October Surprise, and the BCCI Banking Scandal involving the CIA. August 1991, Casolaro was suicided in a hotel room. At Casolaro’s funeral, a highly decorated military officer in full dress reportedly arrived in a limousine accompanied by another man in plain clothes. The military man approached the coffin just before it was lowered into the ground, laid a medal on the lid, and saluted. No one recognized either man and to this day, they have never been identified.

The FBI files on Casolaro have gone missing.

The integration of Mossad and the CIA was likely as far back as their creation, 1949 and 1947 respectively. Foot Soldiers for the Ruling Elite. Sharing the wealth – amongst themselves while creating discord, chaos and wars, shielding themselves as Knights Templar to facilitate the LIE that they act on behalf of The People I instead of their Masters.