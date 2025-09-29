The Generals Are Coming To Town! 800 of them. Trump has assured all that it is simply a meeting to tell them what a great job they have been doing and give them all a pat on the back. At Quantico. Quantico is a training base for the Marine Corps and home to the FBI. It’s very purpose is training for war. While there is a town of Quantico, one must drive thru the military base in order to visit the town. Thus, necessitating security clearance, an access card and a sponsor. Still, it would normally be considered highly unusual and a potential security breech to have ALL one’s highest ranking military personnel in one location. They don’t travel ‘alone’.

Speculation is all over the place, however there are four top tier considerations: 1) Venezuela and the world reaction to a US open-air bomb campaign coup, 2) Troops to Gaza, or 3) Russia needs to go, and 4) Afghanistan called and said no go on Bagram Air Force base. Trump’s Ego is built on vengeance. What is most certainly NOT the reason for this one in lifetime of ever is to unite every general leaving their posts – putting troops at risk while simply giving them all a pat on the back for jobs well done.

According to various Mainstream media outlets, their analysis sites Venezuela as the reason for the meeting. Trump’s claim that he wants Venezuela has little to do with drug patrols and everything to do with securing rare earths before his next meeting with Xi Jinping in order to have leverage in the negotiations. As it stands, Trump has so far rejected Russia’s offer of the minerals, lost Greenland, is not confident about Afghanistan, and thinks Venezuela would be an easier target.

Given Trump is cuffed to Netanyahu, South America could align with Venezuela creating a bigger fault line for Trump to cross. Given Trump’s riff with Colombia President at the UN and Lula of Brazil’s allegiance to the BRICS, starting a war in South America may not go as planned. A hard landing may see the embattled Argentina military ousting the very unpopular Milei. And the entire area could very easily blow up!

The irony of Trump’s claim that Maduro rules over the drug cartels is punctuated by the fact that the CIA runs the global drug trade and has for decades. Bolstering the rare earth analysis of which Brazil is also replete.

There is also the possibility of all four events going ballistic. Trump has told Ukraine to hit Moscow and told Hamas that if they don’t agree to his 21 point concession demands he 100% backs Netanyahu’s desire to kill the remaining civilians. IF Moscow is hit, Ukraine will be forced out of existence. IF Hamas disagrees with any of the 21 points, and Israel decides another Qatar hit is the answer, the entire Middle East will implode and Israel’s existence becomes fleeting.

All this ‘Peace Making’ is creating a tenuous position for global earth.

While Hegseth called for the meeting as ‘Urgent’, the implication is much more heavily toward war talks as opposed to the Nobel Peace Trump promised. The entire ‘ethos’ speech Hegseth is slated to give is roughly 30 minutes. Trump may speak similarly. Whether Press will be allowed would seem rather insecure given the literal package; President, Hegseth and every US military general plus their aides and security detail. Rather spicey to say the least.

Hegseth’s topic is claimed to be ‘warrior ethos’. The Warrior Ethos is a military creed especially relevant during times of war wherein a soldier’s personal beliefs are left at the door and only the military and the goals as determined by the Generals have relevance in the soldier’s duty and resilience when fighting the enemy. It is a Braveheart Battle Cry!

Ethics and morality tabled.

The fact that Trump just recently renamed the Department of Defense, the Department of War, should have given us an inkling of his intentions. While the breached airspace as claimed by a handful of European leaders has ramped up as a universal Russia did it, not one country can provide proof of either the breach or the perpetrator giving the impression this is a false flag to incite fear and loathing so as to justify an attack. Civilians will become the Hannibal Target in such an event.

President Trump has attempted to work toward positive outcomes inside America including the removal of illegal alien ganglanders, and the stomping of crime in our blue infested cities. Those efforts are commendable. But the economy is in shambles. Employment is abysmal. Prices are rising exponentially. And now the very real incitement to a number of wars as a foreign policy indictment will leave America forever the wounded Pariah.