Helena’s Substack

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
5h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/a-call-to-arms

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
2hEdited

Imagine taking pleasure in genociding yet another people. Remembering Operations Northwoods (Proposed false flag operation blaming the Cuban government). And then they could steal the county!

We should not be surprised by the Epstein class. It’s in the BLOOD!

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/energy/crisis-in-cuba-sanctions-starvation-and-blackouts/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=RSS

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