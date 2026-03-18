A Global Power Struggle On Multiple Fronts: While the Rothschild controlled EU wants Ukraine and other nations surrounding Russia on the south and southwest, Israel controlled Trump wants South America and Latin America, and China wants Africa, what do the Middle East and Russia – want? Carving up Earth to placate the ever consuming Dehumanized power players could end – Earth. Demonic by virtue of their brain function of death, the players need to be rounded up – deposited in a walled compound somewhere in Siberia to duke it out. There would be no winner. They would kill each other.

This is the diaspora world that has been created by demons in control. Trump’s claim that he is afraid of nothing is a warning to ALL HUMANS. EARTH has been couped.

India has just announced the arrest of six mercenaries attempting to disrupt, incite, and destabilize factions around the country. One is a US citizen – considered a CIA Asset, the other Five are Ukrainians. Ukraine doesn’t have mercenaries – they have CIA trained mercenaries under contract to the CIA and paid for by US Taxpayers. Simultaneously, Boko Harem and ISIS have suddenly risen out of the dust to impart their IDF trained onslaught against Africans.

There is fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan, between Colombia and Ecuador, between Syria and Kurds, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia and everyone, while the EU allows citizens to be raped and jailed for social media posts, and Canada is now adhering to the same – a dystopian novel no one believed – in real time. Supposed Democracies. And as the smoke clears, the President of Peace vows to slaughter yet another country – because he likes their real estate and thinks a Trump village might look good there…

Meanwhile, citizens of these pages in the novel are left to grieve the loss of – everything. Supplanted by Bourgeoisie nonhuman AI degenerates. Oddly, there seem to be a few labeled as the evil ones who actually are fighting for humanity – yet called depraved brutal belligerents. Words. The Mighty Sword. A recent photoshoot of Trump signing some declaration with JD Vance and Andrew Somebody in the background is identifiable as AI.

I grieve not for myself but for the generation that follows which was propelled into this dystopian novel by our stupidity. Because technically and absolutely we have no one to blame but – OURSELVES. We created this because we allowed this and wore blinders to impart the 1950’s utopian visual.

The question thus becomes, how can we save not ourselves, but the incoming generations? The fronts are devastatingly multiple: Health, economics, fraud and corruption, and political anarchy. ALL required Soldiers of War. We must take our post as the sacrificial lambs in order to preserve EARTH. There are a few I personally know who assert this tribute to saving society – but they are far too few. We need to rise above our self sacrificing DOOM – and take actionable implementation of saving Humanity. A noble Cause. The Knights Templar. However, they have been portrayed by a deviated history is likely WRONG. Don’t be a meme of deviated history! Don’t hide in your cellar. Don’t assume your changing of ONE is anything less than changing 1000. That is the Paula Caine Satanic message.

soldiers of war

We are The Many. They are the Few. Their entire supposition is within the guise that they are ‘saving humanity’ while destroying humanity. The Great Deceiver! We can Do THIS! It takes courage. It takes Sacrifice. Are your children worth it? Your family? Friends? Kuddos to you Don. For getting it.

The remaining Magas are mostly political appointees who revere their appointments MORE than The People. Tulsi Gabbard! Tulsi states that our Supreme Leader, Trump, is the Ayatollah of America and should be the communist dictator of the world. Do you accept that dogma? Are you willing to be the slave of the Trump Regime? Either you tow the line – or as Laura Loomer demands – you should be permanently eliminated…

Do you have children? Is this the world you want your children to live, children? Your grandchildren? The choice is ours. WE are the masses. WE ARE the ones who chose. They have told us we have no power. They have told us we don’t matter. They have usurped the Power Of The People. Don’t be That Person.