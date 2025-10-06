Trump has signed 208 Executive Orders over the course of nine months. FDR still holds the largest number per year in office, but Trump is coming in a close second with three months remaining. The authority is based on the citation of the US Constitution or Federal Stautes wherein infringing on individual rights of citizens or overriding existing laws would deem them inapplicable. They have become a tool to evade Congress given Bills are fraught with pork. However, while they contain the same legal force as a Congressional Law, they are not a law per se given they can be overturned by any subsequent president by merely a flick of a pen.

FDR used a series of EO’s and Laws to insert his New Deal Program and administer political reforms. Congress has passed 36 Laws – a large proportion relating to rescinding some of Biden’s EPA Laws. But the vast majority of legal actions taken by Trump were done so via EO.

As it becomes more and more obvious, the two party system as currently defined is wholly obsolete and ineffective in governing and as such a New Constitution has been ‘discussed’. By contrast, the European countries typically have 5-8 parties which further delineates and divides voters to the point that a new President can be elected with merely 21% of the votes. Thus, the representation has been sifted to 79% of voters are scattered to the winds – unless they unite creating a single opposition.

While a Constitutional proposal claims that every party should have a ‘proportional’ representation, the party with the majority votes will always win. It is a ridiculous idea that has seen failure after failure particularly in Israel and currently in France and Germany. With the exception of Netanyahu, most PM’s of Israel served 1-3 years before being ousted for incompetence.

Changing the Party System will not repair Election Fraud. People cheat. It is a psychological inability to distinguish between right and wrong whether cheating in school, in relationships, in work environments, in politics. In school the behavior is now so expansive it is deemed ‘normal’. Drafting a New Constitution is like treating a disease with Big Pharma medication – creating more disease with each additional Pharma while never curing the root cause. Or Gun Control wherein only Bad Guys have guns…

There are so many Executive Orders remaining on the books, Congress and no budgetary office has an inkling of how many remain or what they address and stipulate. No different than the 30,000 Federal laws or the tax code which is roughly 7,000 pages, and put together with regulations is over 75,000 pages. The insanity is rife.

We don’t need more laws and EO’s, we need a psychological, philosophical RESET. It begins at home.

The Voter Cheating is not a modern manifestation, it is a human ideology. Teach your children well – is a literal testament to guidance that will be manifested in adult behavior. The primary cause of the failure to instill behavior and consequence or behavior and positive reinforcement is family and village. As in – ‘It Takes A Village’. Everyone in the village has something valuable to add to the pot of guiding children. This village approach has been banished to single parents, teachers at school, daycares, after-school care, and nanny’s. Because parents don’t have time… or the will.

Putting more people into asylums doesn’t alter the fundamental problem. It gets them off the street in the present, only to continually add to the pool every day, every year because the core source of the problem remains an open wound. ALL of which cost is born by Taxpayers, while the problem exponentiates.

One such inherent ‘Problem’ within the government that has been apparent for 80 years continues to be ignored! The Rogue CIA. Trump was going to bury the CIA as an agency. This rogue apparatus which literally ruins entire countries for control. When cleaning up the Federal Government, this Agency is a core pillar of all things Evil. Trump has completely ignored his campaign promise to do what JFK failed to do – eliminate funding, disband, and shut the doors permanently.

It is clear our government system is a failed entity. It is clear that the family entity is directly infused within that failure and that the root is a psychological philosophy of existence that is broken. EO’s are band-aides. Even Laws can’t keep the open wound from getting infected. There is no reward for being a good person. Consequence or punishment has been obliterated and thus we as a country have lost all sense of reality.

The philosophy of Existence must be changed permanently if we as humanity are going to survive. Solid Ground begins with Truth. All of It. Open The Vatican Vaults. Start at The Beginning. I am convinced there is little Truth in anything we are told. Including WHY they preserve the illusion over truth…