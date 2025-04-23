The Three Peter’s of Pope Francis stacked Cardinali Court. The Prophesy of the Popes declared that the last Pope would be Peter The Roman in 2027.

Peter Turksan: A Ghanian globalist who advocates for global public authority and a central one world bank. In other words, he sees the Papacy as the Last Empire over all of earth.

Pietro Parolin: Born in Italy, he too is a political globalist who served as the Undersecretary of State for relations With States. Within this designation, Parolin saw himself as a global peace maker while advocating for wars he deemed necessary. He supported arming Ukraine.

Pet’r Erdo: A Hungarian, Erdo seems more inclined with the religious implications of his vestige than as a political globalist.

Pope Francis made sure that he stacked the Cardinals tasked with electing a new Pope. In all likelihood, Francis already chose his successor. IF the Prophesy is correct, the only Peter to fit the description would be Pietro Parolin. The Prophesy states that his ordination will precede the complete destruction of Rome:

“In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit [i.e., as bishop]. Peter the Roman, who will pasture his sheep in many tribulations, and when these things are finished, the city of seven hills [i.e. Rome] will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The End.”

The fact that the Death of Pope Francis was closely followed by the abrupt resignation of Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum, seems rather ‘coincidental’. As though Francis was protecting him from being called out for his graft, theft, mismanagement, and money laundering schemes.

This also begs a Third Catastrophic Coming – a trilogy. Perhaps linked to King Charles and the Royal family. Charles has begged off attending Pope Francis funeral and is sending William instead. Two weeks ago King Charles took meeting with Pope Francis whereupon Francis gave Charles a ‘gift’. The notable connection that begs a Third Coming is that Charles created the WEF with Klaus Schwab and they partnered in its events, money, and Agenda.

George Soros Open Society Foundation organized to Fund Grants and Fellowships – lists just 5 programs all of which claim “Deadline Passed’ with no new programs in the basement… Odd. Is the Foundation shutting down along with a 94 year old Soros? Vice Chair of the Foundation is Daniel Sachs who is a senior advisor to the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House.

Chatham House claims the Old Order is dead and the New Order will be China and India. The basis will be a continuation of cheaper goods amidst a competitive background. Outside of this – the two countries have nothing in common. Thus any alliance as espoused by Chatham, I would redirect as significantly weak. However, Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent sees China/US relations as a totem pole of success for both proposing a win/win solution to the trade war. Thus the UK and the EU seem to be the biggest losers in the New World – which would have a huge impact on The Royal family.

Mini-meMacron claims the Euro will replace the Dollar – based on absolutely nothing. And Starmer is currently liquified in allegations relating to an affair with Lord Alli. Germany’s newly installed Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has determined that the best way out of Germany’s Recession is to issue a trillion euros in DEBT. Leaving Italy’s Meloni to see the Largess picture and vie for a place in Trump’s America.

Perhaps the Fall of Rome is predicated on the Fall of the EU. Those countries which do not see the windfall will become economically void. Making Bessent’s strategy all the more powerful in aligning not just with Russia, but with China and India, lest America fall into the spiraling dumpster that is the EU.

A new Pope as created by Francis? Or will the Cardinals rebel against the Jesuit Liberalism of Francis, and institute someone whose focus is on Catholicism instead of Politics, Progressivism, and Power.

Representing a New Beginning.