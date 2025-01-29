Trump is in a bind with his foreign policy. Having stated he would end the Ukraine/Russia war within 24 hours, he is now demonizing Putin and threatening more sanctions if Putin doesn’t end the war. Putin has brought up an interesting point regarding any peace deal – Zelenskky is not authorized to sign the deal because he is not the President of Ukraine according to Ukraine’s Constitution.

Zelenskky illegally halted the presidential elections citing the war as his justification. However, that justification is illegal. Therefore anything negotiated and signed by Zelenskky can be trashed by the West at any future point. Putin has outlined his red-line proposal: 1. No NATO. 2. Annexed territories belong to Russia. 3. Elimination of Nazi battalions. 4. No bioweapon labs.

Zelenskky has lost. He has no basis for leading negotiations or demanding anything, however, according to Rubio, Putin needs to give Ukraine something to save face for the CIA losing another war. And Trump is eying those rare earth minerals…

Prolonging the inevitable does not change the inevitable.

Technically, as Secretary of State, Rubio should be negotiating with Russia. Rubio is woefully under-qualified for the job. The Deputy Director, Landau, has no qualifications to negotiate foreign delegations, leaving Trump to do their job. Landau is a bully and Rubio is weak.

Trump keeps up the rhetoric that Putin needs to come to the peace table, but Putin has been shunned by every peace table across the EU for over a year due to Zelenskky’s demand that Putin never be present in negotiations. A bizarre comedy act from the Burlesque Dancer.

Enter China. Trump is in side talks with Xi Jinping to help create a Russia peace deal. The Deal? Tik-Tok is on the table. Taiwan. The western Ukraine minerals. While the EU thinks it can annex Ukraine for themselves, a deal between Trump, Xi and Putin could upend their pipedream. It could also have the effect of breaking up the EU as infighting would certainly erupt.

IF Trump sees the bigger picture – an alliance between China, Russia, America and India could be a phenomenal empire and completely disrupt the EU whose resources and value are diminishing rapidly beneath wind turbines and no oil or gas. No forward planning. A worthless military. Nothing left to sell.

With China surpassing the US in AI technology, Russia surpassing with military technology, the US would be better served with partners which are advancing. Israel is all about destruction – a drain on America. Germany is side-lined in a recession. France is – well, Macron. And the UK has become a Middle East beotch. They have nothing to come to the table – with. From a deal making perspective, China and Russia do.

The old and tired US Intel NGO’s, The Atlantic, CSIS, NED, Open Democracy, continue to languish in a vacuum of enemies. Propping up their communist ideologies, they are simply extensions of Netanyahu in their fantasy world and pathological lying.

ANY deal made with Netanyahu has no weight. Zionists don’t recognize contracts with anyone who isn’t a diehard Zionist. The brokered ‘Peace Deal’ in Gaza is doomed to fail. Israel has now warred against its neighbors 18 times since 1948. They are incapable of peace and prosperity. Blackmail and death live in their darkness.

The Atlantic is vying for EU Peacekeepers to deploy to Ukraine. Putin has emphatically stated – NO. Belarus has offered. Trump has signaled that the EU is not on his radar. CSIS declares that Trump needs to use coercive threats to get Putin to kneel. Another indication that our NGO Intel is wholly worthless in strategic thinking. Putin responds to friendship – not coercion. He also understands ‘saving face’ is important for America.

Which is why an alliance vs threats would reap many rewards. As a Deal Maker – Trump knows this inherently. Will the liberals have a meltdown? Of Course! Can they stop such an alliance? Is Trump willing to share in the spoils? Imagine the impact if the THREE largest economies aligned in Peace... The Deep State would crumble into ruins.