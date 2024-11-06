It Ain’t Over Til The Fat Lady Sings…

ACT I: We Win The Election

ACTII: They Claim Russia Colluded in Election and Declare War

Act III: Trump needs High High Security detail!!!

We have 2 more months and can’t lose our heads – stay vigilant! We are not dealing with humans. Humans have souls. These people don’t.

We are now in Act II: The claim that Russia interfered in the election is obviously a false flag for two agendas: 1. Calling a US waged war against Russia which by default will include all of the EU. The means? Merrick Garland touting Election interference by a foreign country. 2. A declaration of War could give them the opportunity to call for Martial Law. Trump can’t take office.

Stay alert. It is difficult to believe they will simply fall down like toy soldiers. There is a fight coming. The CIA isn’t going to go down quietly.

At this point Kamala is slated to give her concession speech tonight.

Taking a gander at the preliminary ‘opinions’ expressed at the Atlantic Council, their most egregious flaw is their admission that what a country does in trade, economy, and war has nothing to do with the President in force. For example, The Council claims Putin hates America. No. Putin hates what the Biden Handlers represented, what they did, and how they forced the hand of war.

In that sense, Putin is like Trump – they hate war, but will not hesitate to obliterate anyone’s country that takes military action against their respective country. In the EU, war hawks remain in power. But they haven’t the strength or manpower without the US. Citizens will now have to man up and pay to create their own militaries. We The People have been paying for their share for 70 years.

Their second most egregious flaw is to immediately assert Russia and China interference via fake stories and AI videos revealing election fraud in polling stations. The problem with the denial is that the reports came from citizens who found their voting machines refused to accept Trump – or voters being told to leave – or bomb threats.

In addition, it is notable that the democrats never claim voter fraud committed by Republicans. And we are now sitting on a massive error on their part given the loss of 20 million democrat votes that were previously attributed to Biden. ERRORS. Fear creates sloppiness.

Election 2000 – 105.387 million people voted. In 2004 – 105.356 million voted. In 2008 – 131.314 million voted creating a strange leap of 26+ million, an increase of 25%! By 2020 the blip increased again with total votes of 158.429 an increase of another 27 million. Despite the pandemic. Our Free and Fair Elections are a fraud. 91 million foreign born immigrants now live in the US making up 27% of our population. The Census includes illegal and legal immigrants.

We have the choice to deport illegal immigrants or give them legal status. Either way, the federal government needs to initiate a freeze on any and all funding for them. A $200 billion savings.

TRUMP FLAW: Trump put Mike Pompeo on stage. Mike Pompeo is deep state cartel. He orchestrated a CIA hit on Julian Assange. Ron Paul has offered to help identify the frauds and neocons in Trump’s appointments. The Atlantic Council notes that they are awaiting Trump’s nominations to senior national security positions before expressing an opinion on his Ukraine and Israel policies. Wolves must be deconstructed – their masks are formidable.

Supreme Court: Alito and Clarence are slated to retire. Careful vetting for replacements opens up Clarence Thomas for AG. If he wants the position, he does have a few opinions on justice served. Aileen Cannon might be better suited to the Supreme Court vacancy given she is only 43.

The queue of Executive Orders has already been drafted. Pardons are listed. Hopefully, sanctions will be lifted and governments allowed to rule according to their own sovereign means.

Project 2025 – The Heritage Institute: This is a blueprint. It details how to implement a government free of the Deep State Cartel. Including, vetting appointments! This was Trump’s largess fault line in 2016. Hindsight is always 20-20. Fortunately, he recognizes he needs assistance in this area. It is critical he not employ family and allow the vetting to professionals, such as Ron Paul who has been around long enough to identify the wolves and the snakes, to make decisions.

The CIA: Kennedy wants that one. Rightfully so. The CIA is the only agency not required to reveal its budget, its accounts, or its personnel on the payroll. Kennedy should bring in someone with accounting and auditing experience to unravel this opaque agency along with the other 17 intel agencies and the NGO’s mooching off taxpayers illegally.

Basically, the pink slip Trump with Musk and Ron Paul providing the names will have to be massive. When looking at the increase in employment numbers the vast majority were government. Currently the Federal Government employs over 6 million including military which is about half. State and local governments employ roughly 20 million or a flat average of 400,000 per state. THOSE ROLLS could definitely use Musk’s and Paul’s Magic Pink Slip Plan!