What is happening at the FDA? The fifth head of the division Center For Drug Evaluation and Research, Høeg, was just fired. She had worked alongside Kennedy to reduce childhood vaccines and had assisted in writing a report regarding CoVid vaccine deaths among children. In addition, the FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary recently resigned and was replaced with Kyle Diamantas, Don Jr’s friend and hunting companion. Prior to his appointment, Diamantas was a Partner at Jones Day, a Law firm, and prior to that his occupation was that of Shareholder per his LinkedIn page. Why?

Trump created an EO demanding the FDA fast-track psychedelic drugs as of June 29 and medical marijuana as of November. Acting Directors may only sit in the driver’s seat for six months just long enough for Donnie Boy’s buddy, Diamantas, to agree to everything. That’s how Dictatorships work.

There are 15 Acting Directors at present including the CDC, Attorney General, Secretary of Labour, and Secretary of Homeland Security, etc… Hegseth’s forced resignations leads the race for ousting the most including 4-star general Randy George who was Chief of Staff of the Army. I remind – Hegseth’s bio lists him as an entertainer prior to being brought in as Secretary of Defense. It is also of note that Hegseth wants WAR with everyone and takes great joy in picking off fishermen.

Which Agency Is Responsible For This? The Trump administration quietly rolled back restrictions on both chemical methods, greenlighting the use of M-44 “cyanide bombs” on public lands and signing an executive order declaring the herbicide glyphosate critical to national and food security. With regard to the Cyanide Bombs, the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Agriculture are the responsible entities. The cyanide bombs kill wildlife, dogs, and humans.

Glyphosate is the subject of class action lawsuits. Legalizing this chemical could impair those lawsuits. In addition, the EPA Director, Lee Zeldin, has rolled back drinking water limits for several PFA’s. Zeldin is a Jewish lawyer with no science, biology, nutrition, or medical background that could possibly qualify him for the job.

Cattle Ticks: Ranchers are reporting finds of boxes of ticks airlifted onto their properties via helicopters caught on video. Millions released. The media calls it a conspiracy theory – Bill Gates would never do something so vile… NIH 2015: A meeting sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was held at the Avanti Hotel, Mohammedia, Morocco, July 14–15, 2015. The meeting resulted in the formation of the Cattle Tick Vaccine Consortium (CATVAC).

In the US, Washington State University, University of Missouri, and Medgene Labs are working on a tick vaccine for cattle. A small print notice on Medgene’s website states: “Potency and efficacy of prescription biologics have not been established...” Translation; the vaxes given to cattle may have no value whatsoever.

Asian Longhorn Tick originates in Asia: Millions of the Asian Longhorn Tick somehow miraculously crossed the Middle East, crossed Africa, crossed the Atlantic Ocean and ran across five or six states before landing in cattle country… They have never done this magic maneuver before but that’s the story from the experts. That’s the story we are supposed to believe – and we are the conspiracy theorists. Thousands of these ticks jump onto a cow, feed on its blood causing severe anemia, ultimately causing death.

But the boxes of ticks being dropped by helicopter via video would say otherwise.

What government agency would be tasked with monitoring these ticks? The CDC and HHS. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is the Acting CDC Director as Trump awaits the confirmation of Erica Schwartz who by all appearances is highly qualified. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is not a practicing doctor, but a researcher of ‘health economics’ who also serves as Director of NIH. Essentially leaving the CDC without a Director at all because the Senate is busy doing NOTHING.

Oxitec is a biotechnology company that has been experimenting with bioengineering – ticks, much like they did with mosquitoes released in Florida. Funding comes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. While news media claims all the blockheads don’t understand that Oxitec is focusing on the Asian Blue Tick, according to AI, the Asian Blue Tick and the Asian Cattle Tick are the same exact species. Supporting the claim that Gates is potentially dropping ticks across America as an experiment.

The ultimate outcome of the Asian Cattle or Blue Tick is that a person who eats meat infected with this tick will develop an allergic reaction to meat. Presenting another illogic: If a cow were to keel over dead from severe anemia, would the rancher have said cow butchered and sold? Because how else would a person develop the allergy? And coincidences are not a coincidence. This is monitored by the USDA.

Brooke Rollins is the Secretary of Agriculture overseeing the USDA. She is a lawyer, with a BS in agriculture having no actual experience in agriculture, natural resources, nutrition, rural development or forestry. Rollins created the America First Policy Institute which ‘exists to advance policies that put Americans first’. Advisors include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Unfortunately, despite their pillars and claims, they don’t seem to have actually accomplished ANYTHING.

Per the Institute’s Form 990 2024, $688,000 in grants were distributed on $51 million in Revenue = 1.3%. The two largest Grants were for the Personnel Policy Institute, which is dedicated to 2020 election interference, and to ‘themselves’…An interesting arrangement. Payroll amounted to roughly $14,700,000. Perhaps Rollins doesn’t have time to investigate the ticks – but she is great friends with the Trumps.

What we do know is that Gates, like every other nefarious criminal, is given free reign under Trump to do whatever he needs to reduce the human population in America.