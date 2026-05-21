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Anthony Aaron
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Oxitec and its 'flying syringes' are brought to US by the usual suspects: the BMGF and the Gates/Epstein/Harvard triumvirate …

Folks just don't seem to grasp what I've been saying/writing since the very early stages of the FauciFlu phony 'pandemic' … that our Government and political and economic leadership has absolutely zero compunction against killing any or all of US …

https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/covid-vaccinations-and-oxitecs-flying-syringes/

https://tanngrisnir.substack.com/p/oxitec-mosquitos-and-the-bill-gates

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