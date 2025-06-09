Forced by respective governments to vacate Mali and Niger, France has used Ukraine and US aid money to fund terrorism across the Sahel Region.

Between 1884 and 1885, The Berlin Conference, organized by Otto von Bismarck, established rules for claiming and dividing African territories among European countries. The boundaries that represent African countries today were established by their European colonialists. Enslaving the people under their rule. The conference included 14 European countries including Russia, the Ottoman Empire, and the US.

No African leader was present at this Conference. France and Britain were given the bulk of land:

As African countries looked for independence, in the 1990’s, the terrorists arrived including al Qaeda, Boko Haram, and ISIS were the frontrunners with various affiliates to obscure funding. The purpose of the terrorism was to regain control by respective European countries as their hold was disintegrating. Therefore, they created the ‘common enemy’ syndrome with the propaganda they would be the saviors… Necessitating their military deployments in the African nations.

It has been stated that the Mossad, MI6 and America created and continues to fund these terrorist organizations. Initiating the thematic ‘destroy Islam’ on behalf of Israel. While the terrorists operate throughout Africa in order to cleanse the continent of ‘undesirables’.

In 2022, France’s colonies; Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad kicked out French troops, terminating what were labeled ‘Defense Agreements’ against terrorism. Despite those ‘agreements’, terrorism was never eradicated. Military juntas took control and began reorganizing their country’s

Before HAMAS became the terrorist enemy in Palestine, the Mo9ssad accused al Qaeda of operating inside Gaza. The purpose? Justification. For appearances, France would insert affiliated Prime Ministers and Presidents whose loyalty was to French rule. The current rulers come from the military junta having declared a coup in 2021. In alliance with the Socialist International, these African leaders were chosen under the guise of Democracy. The same Democracy propaganda used to infiltrate the US government and conduct widespread riots across America. Actionable this coming June 14th in 1500 cities.

The First Socialist International was formed in 1864 by socialist, communist, anarchist political groups and trade unions. It was followed by the Communist International formed by the Bolsheviks in the newly minted Soviet Union. The Second Socialist International was created post WWII in 1951, London. In the US it is the Progressive Alliance.

Pedro Sanchez is president of the organization while simultaneously serving as Prime Minister of Spain. The appointment of PM in Spain is not an elected office but an insertion made by King Felipe VI. After attending college in Brussels and a Harvard affiliate in Barcelona, Sanchez was sent to NYC. He held a cabinet office at the UN, and was an advisor for the European Parliament completing his grooming.

Various presidents of SI have included Jewish Willy Brandt who changed his name to avoid persecution by the Nazi’s during WWII. Brandt worked for and was on the black book payroll for the CIA beginning in 1948 funding his election into the German Parliament. He ran SI from 1964 thru 1987.

The implication is that the CIA is running the German Parliament and has since the end of WWII.