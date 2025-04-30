Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myriad Mike's avatar
Myriad Mike
11h

Isn't the Gateway Pundit headed, or owned by a gay jew? If so, there's the answer for "why" they create the narrative that they do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Jacobson's avatar
Eric Jacobson
10h

Will Trump have Medea Benjamin apprehended and deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador

for her "anti-Semitic" views? Does Trump really care if thousands of Palestinian children have

been literally vaporized by the massive bunker buster bombs that rip through their pathetic tent cities daily? I doubt it. Trump is for himself, and all that he does is to meet those narcissistic needs,

old men, women, and children be damned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture