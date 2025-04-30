I was reading a Gateway Pundit post about “Self-Loathing Jew and Anti-American Troll Medea Benjamin from Code Pink” – and decided to read up a bit. The rhetoric flying off the pages about Medea was off the charts – communist, anti-America, hates Israel, Nancy Mace, “You’re a self-hating Jew, right? Is that what you are? You hate Jews.” The same Nancy Mace who said Trump’s legacy had been ‘wiped out’ and he needed to be held accountable for January 6th”. THAT Nancy Mace –

Medea Benjamin is a self described Green Party advocate, anti-war, anti-globalization - the epitome of 1960’s Hippydom! While I don’t necessarily have to support everything she says and does, I can respect the fact that she is a doer. She doesn’t just sit behind a desk and ramrod President Trump because he didn’t meet every single American’s demand, Medea has been active in her beliefs. So why all the fuss by The Gateway Pundit?

In the real world – the dialogue exchange posted by the Gateway Pundit revealed a snotty, rage filled Nancy Mace and a pro-active protector of Gaza children - Medea. Nancy Mace refused to even acknowledge the horrors of the Gaza war on children, and instead simply screamed insults – which is the typical Liberal means of dialogue. The fact that The Gateway sympathized with poor Nancy who was the only one doing the ‘insulting’ is creating cracks in a civilization which condones torture and murder of children – God’s very most innocent!

Review: Medea is against globalization – so is Trump. Their NGO Global Exchange has lobbied against using children as slave labour. They advocate for campaign finance reform. They provide educational tours to reveal how other countries exist apart from media representation. They believe in being stewards of mother earth. They are Green Party – so they also are against oil.

Somewhere in all of that, the Gateway Pundit lashed out at the communist Medea. Why? I imagine the same reason no one on the RIGHT is doing anything to mitigate Netanyahu’s genocide. Look away. Don’t look at the ragged tears! You might turn into a pillar of salt.

Somewhere in a parallel universe this hypocrisy of compassion is nonexistent and children are not the Jews sacrificial lambs. But it begs to the reason societies collapse on themselves and ultimately there is no one to blame but – self.

The collapse of the Maya Civilization occurred sometime in the 10th century. While a slew of expert scientists and historians make conclusions for why they collapse, every statement is a theory with little to no evidence. A story to fill the gaps. The story the Gateway Pundit created for Medea is exactly the same – written without evidence to support a preconceived ideology of personal lashing.

When reading these respective essays on what caused civilizational collapse, the mantra gap was suddenly filled with Climate Change – given climate change was the Trend De Jeur for literally EVERYTHING. Now the trend is war. They killed off each other – despite abundant water and resources. The Bottom Line? They simply don’t know. And should simply make that statement. Same statement the Medical community makes for every single ailment, “Doctor, what caused this rash?” Doctor, “I have no idea, but take this medicine that costs $200 per month and we’ll see if it works.”

What if civilizations disappear because of mental debilitation? It is now known that the Pompeiians were severely impaired given lead poisoning and would have collapsed had they not been consumed by Mount Vesuvius. On social media platforms, there is a constant flow of videos depicting crazed fights breaking out - predominantly among black youth. The caption reads, “How do you fix this?”

A viable query. Highlighted by the stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a ‘track meet’. Who brings a knife to a track meet? Why is this even remotely acceptable? How do you FIX THIS? This = behavior. The inability to understand right from wrong. The desire to hurt, maim, and kill. Aggressive behavior is considered a psychiatric disorder… When? Was Nancy Mace being verbally aggressive? Was The Gateway Pundit?

Aggressive behavior can be the result of parental trauma or from a host of Big Pharma drugs including steroids and psychotropics. In a 2010 NIH study, ‘Prescription Drugs Associated With Reports of Violence Toward Others’, the drugs most commonly found to cause violent behavior included: varenicline (an aid to smoking cessation), antidepressants, sedative/hypnotics, and drugs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The Big Pharma Cocktail.

In some regions, varenicline was removed from the market for causing elevated nitrosamines. Nitrites. The same nitrites found in processed cured meats, fish products, cheese, soybean oil, beer and canned fruit. The same Nitrosamines that are considered to be strong carcinogens that may produce cancer in diverse organs and tissues including lung, brain, liver, kidney, bladder, stomach, esophagus, and nasal sinus – Approved By The FDA.

Building up in a person’s system causing ‘violent behavior’ ~ According to NIH.

Destroying civilizations mental acuity in real time today. Affecting just about everyone. Causing them to exhibit physical and/or verbal behavioral assaults for no viable reason whatsoever. Knowing what causes this transformation of society – is the first step in fixing the disease. Otherwise we will become the Mayans.