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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
27mEdited

This will likely be a replay of '08 when the biggest of the banks walked away with enormous amounts of money on the backs of US Citizens and Taxpayers whose retirement funds were used to buy all of the CDOs and such that have likely already been packaged and sold.

Besides … have we learned nothing from the 'arms race' and the 'space race' that we engaged in with Russia during the Cold War? Really?

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
1hEdited

...one curiosity in the form of anomaly, imo Helena, and it's an indication of perhaps their, ie the centers duplication, is that the term 'centers' itself is entirely disingenuous and is rendered redundant owing their superfluity...centers everywhere, what does it mean in the equivalent of geometrical terms?... 🙏➕🙏...edit: reflecting the age old observation 'it's center everywhere, it's circumference nowhere'...and facilitating it's circular economy... Prof Fred Nazar posted this earlier... https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/1-man-controls-ais ...ps posting link at foregoing!...

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