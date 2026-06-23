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Anthony Aaron
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AI and the data centers are inseparable from their intended purpose: to create a digital prison for all of US … total domestic surveillance, RealID tied in with privately owned and controlled digital currency, and a social credit system designed to decide who can do what, go where, buy what -- period.

There are no good outcomes from AI … period … and all of this nonsense about 'china, china, china' is merely that -- and it's meant to benefit only the money changers and the technocrats.

Meanwhile … We The People are being told to subsidize all of this … including all of the noise and the loss of water and electrical resources … 

https://solarireport.substack.com/p/are-taxpayers-helping-to-finance

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