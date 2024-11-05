Hollywood has seen its heyday and is collapsing. The reasoning is simple – they became real life shrews of politics. No one is going to movies. New movies are simply remakes – only worse. Scripts are virtually nonexistent because no one can memorize lines any longer. And emoting is boring. As a result, reruns of comedy and film have become the go to.

In the good ole days, Celluloid Heroes kept their mouths shut. No one wanted to find out that James Bond or Indiana Jones was a jerk, we preferred the fantasy. The Awards became tacky displays of comparing nakedness. Fake bodies, fake hair, fake was taken off the screen and called a ‘celebrity’. But that wasn’t enough so they added adjectives like, mega or super or extraordinary. Which defined the money more so than the person.

As these super doopers go down, they take with them writers, producers, cameramen, costume makers, makeup persons, movie theatres, vendors, etc… Most of them don’t see that and don’t care – But once upon a time, movies were a ritual for families. A weekend event. Then ratings became a tool – but even those restrictions were a deviance; PG can now include; some nudity, harsh language, violence, and sex.

Then along came Alice – AI. AI can act, write scripts, design sets, and direct. No more tantrums, emotional hysteria, ridiculous demands, trailers or costumers. But the future also has ‘no soul’.

Will this dry ice soul ultimately carve away humanity?

Lately it appears that humanity’s soul is on a precarious mountain ledge. The decadence of Hollywood became the porn and pedophilia Hollywood that spilled down and across the global landscape. Children and even babies became the victims. It was normalized. And the soul was vacated.

A good friend of Hillary and Podesta was arrested for having raped little children and babies. Multiples. His soul was vacated. He will not live in prison for long. Once the soul is vacated does God ever give it back? Or do used evil souls immediately enter the lake of fire? Even before you die.

Years ago I had a conversation with a veteran who parlayed with porn. He thought it was harmless enough – everyone partook, roughly 65% to 75% of all men. He had a 13 year old daughter. I asked him if he would have issue with his daughter being shown to grown men in a pornographic way. That got his attention. I remember President Bush flaunting his 13 year old daughter inappropriately. He bragged that she was going to model… which is pizzagate for …

I don’t see the next generation having much interest in movies unless they are 3D holographic participation. But this would have to be subject to so many fault lines – no violence, no sex, not profanity, no porn. How to regulate what is now visual to what would be physical when 300 teens are involved seems impossible in this new world we have created. Urban cities are a veritable mess.

META is collaborating with the DoD and national security to have access to its AI Llama. Llama is like a verbal Wikipedia – its answer to prompts is 100% wholly based on bias. It legitimizes the bias as truth within the same frame that CNN or Whoopi Goldberg does. It is Big Brother when all other feeds are no longer necessary. Reporters and journalists and publishers would easily be replaced -

It is the beginning of One Voice. Implants that feed this information to your brain would be the next generation. A person’s feed could be greater or lessor based on a social credit score issued by Big Ben. Thus some people might be worthy of a 2 hour feed while others are deemed to be socially deficient and thus get a news feed of 1 minute. If you share your feed – your tongue is cut out.

These interfaces of Future AI have a problem – capturing global subservience. What the fools and jesters do not seem to have considered is that they are not gods – replacing body parts with machine parts does not transform a human into a lower case god. It simply makes them susceptible to having their bodies and/or brains ‘hacked’ with no soul to save them from collapsing like a broken robot.