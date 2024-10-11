Free Speech is muddied. Kamala wants to drown us in censorship by the Disinformation Police while the media selectively edits and uses AI to create false interviews. Under pressure, 60 minutes released the unedited version of Kamala Harris’ word salad interview revealing an incompetent bungled response vs the AI clean version. Not only was the message altered in its bumpy hems and hahs, but the actual content was completely reframed. AI.

Who created the AI version? Was it authorized by the White House? The FCC Chairman, Jessica Rosenworcel, yes she's Jewish, claims Trump’s threat to revoke the license of CBS which aired the AI version of Kamala’s interview is a threat to ‘free speech’. But AI is not a person therefore Constitutional Rights of any nature do not apply. What does apply is – FRAUD.

Legally, had 60 minutes provided a 'disclaimer’ indicating that the word salad had been replaced with AI – that would likely suffice. The misrepresentation is the legal call against CBS. We were warned that AI would circulate in this election via voice as well as photo and video AI representations. The photos inserting Kamala into a stadium have been rampant. A green screen fixation. People have commented that various rally’s didn’t happen – they didn’t exist. That would be fraud.

FCC laws do not address this caveat of false representation. Therefore, the FCC has little legality over Trump's threat to pull their licensing but the FCC does have the authority to assert ‘False Advertising’ against CBS. The fact that CBS ultimately released both versions works in their favor – the fact that they have not come clean on their AI usage works against them.

33 US CODE – 931

(1)

Any claimant or representative of a claimant who knowingly and willfully makes a false statement or representation for the purpose of obtaining a benefit or payment under this chapter shall be guilty of a felony.

CBS knowingly made the representation and benefited in payment and are thus guilty of a felony.

This is why Trump can make the licensure of CBS subject to legal action. The First Amendment applies to The People. CBS violated the First Amendment due to ‘false advertising’.

The First Amendment is also clear that ‘censorship’ based on disinformation does not exist. It does include the regulation of; threats, fighting words, child porn, obscenity, defamatory speech and false advertising. There is a distinguishing definition between disinformation vs misinformation; Disinformation is deliberate knowingly making false statements vs misinformation is more of a ‘dang I forgot or didn’t know’ mistake.

Disinformation would apply to Fauci, NIH, CDC and Big Pharma. Misinformation would apply to someone who didn’t know all the facts.

Once again, this raises the legality of using AI in any manner without a Disclaimer.

AI Voiceovers:

Companies offer TTS – Text To Speech availability to anyone willing to pay the price. “Free Unlimited downloads. Most Fluent & Conversational AI voices.” This particular company advertises that it is ‘trusted’ by; Doordash, Hyundai, Moderna, Reuters, Salesforce and Equifax. “Realistic AI Voice Models for Generating Expressive Speech”.

Another AI voiceover company advertises - “Generate natural sounding voiceovers and dubs in multiple languages.” This one is ‘trusted’ by; Honeywell, Pfizer, Cisco, Splunk, Glencore, vmware… Just pick your language.

AI Videos:

Text to video in 8 seconds. Or, Image to video – works on your Mac or Apple devices. You can create your own Avatars! Trusted by; UBS, NBC, BBC, Target, Netflix, Amazon, Google, Merck, and Meta.

ALL ABOARD THE TRAIN.

Congress seems to have no idea how to regulate this phenomena and have instead resorted to “Ethics”. Be ethical in your usage… Use Ethic Guidelines such as sustainability, fairness and dignity. Yes – they actually say this. Their biggest concerns are with AI Bias and as Kamala noted, “The racial bias in AI”.

In an even more insane development, concerns that robots can be sentient and subject to ‘artificial suffering’ would need to be addressed. Therefore they should be granted rights and compassion is an ethical legal standard currently on the table within the frame of regulation. Mistreatment of robots is a concern from a philosophical standpoint and is hampering the initiation of regulations...

Disclaimer: This segment includes the use of AI in the form of avatars, text, voiceovers, and phantom images and videos. Therefore, this is animation and cannot be construed as reality in any manner, shape or form.