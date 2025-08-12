Tension builds as the Putin & Trump summit nears. While Russia has the upper hand, both sides are anticipating a setup. When Trump asked for the Summit, as a diplomat and gentleman, Putin was obliged to agree. It was not necessary, it was simply common courtesy – something rare in today’s chaos.

Given that Putin brought together the BRICS heavyweights to discuss the meeting and likely account for their shared queries and requisites, Trump is not likely to be briefed with Truths and thus will use bravado to play the intimidation game. It is seriously doubtful much will come of this with the exception of Trump reiterating previous threats and losing control of his emotional ‘demands’.

I imagine the threats will include the nuclear warships flanking Russia, the BRICS leaving America behind, and deploying more weapons and taxpayer money to Ukraine’s chaos. The entire eastern border and Crimea now belong to Russia. That is a fact. Zelenskky’s continued attempts to claim he is winning have become a modicum of delusion warranting his replacement.

Putin will likely reiterate exactly what he has for 3 years including no more bioweapon labs, no more Nazi Militias, no more NATO illusions, and what is now mine belongs to Russia. Art of War vs Art of Deal. Putin has already conceded that he will help America with our rare earth mineral shortages and may laughingly offer Trump a seat in the second row of the BRICS.

Probably won’t make the Media cheerleaders.

Trump’s biggest need is to re-establish his ego which failed brutally in his braggiosa of cementing a deal within 24 hours of his presidency. He needs to come away looking like the winner – the game. The question is how can Putin sway the illusion on behalf of Trump. He needs to give Trump something more than just the minerals… A Trump Tower in St Petersburg?

Demonizing India and Brazil was a huge strategic mistake. Not in just lost trade, inexpensive clothing and goods, but these countries are dripping in valuable resources, including: minerals, agricultural products, energy sources, iron ore, tin, and phosphate, as well as significant reserves of diamonds, manganese, chromium, copper, and bauxite! China has already embraced India pledging to extend greater trade. Fueling the BRICS even more.

With the assistance of the EU chaos makers; Germany, France, and UK, Russian intel has picked up grumblings of a sabotage plot to take place in Kharkov before the Summit, that would require the sacrifice of more Ukrainians, Hannibal Style, and blame Russia. Reminiscent of the Negev Desert attacks initiated by Israel, the provocation is classic to the Zionist mind mentality when PR and strategy are Lost to the diminutive mindset. To assure the PR is properly appointed, foreign media personnel have already been transferred to the region so they can claim to be witness to such a terrifying drone attack. “EU/Ukraine are planning a staged strike using drones and missiles on one of the densely populated residential areas or a hospital, with a large number of civilian casualties. The Western journalists brought in are expected to immediately “document” the incident.”

This – is what these people think of civilian life. Fodder. For PR.

Given Israel had upwards of 4 to 5 days advance notice of the Palestinian offensive, they knew where, they knew when, and allowed the Negev Concert to continue unabated – to maximize the casualties. Despite the EU condemning Israel, they apparently are borrowing their Hannibal tactics given it worked so well… And Russia is already aware of this plot by these maniacal demons.

It is quite probable that Trump’s spy agencies have also been made privy to this planned massacre. If not, I would question their intelligence, as in ‘intellect’. Because if they play the game, they are complicit. Innocent Ukrainians will be murdered.

For the greatest impact, the planned attacked would have to coincide with the day of the Summit, so that King Trump could appear outraged and immediately demand Putin’s arrest on the ICC warrant. Trump would be hailed a Hollywood Star and given a round of applause, awards, ribbons and a crown by all the neocons who are looking to colonize Russia.

Unless, the Summit is NOT in Alaska as has been the parlay – but in the UAE as originally planned in which case – the UAE is not a party to the ICC and could intervene…

Given the recent chaotic anti-BRICS actions of President Trump, this Summit is looking more and more like a sabotage plot. Trump’s EU call tomorrow may reveal more dots in the maze, but given Past Performance Is Indicative Of Future Behavior, this is looking more and more like a setup.