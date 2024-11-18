ALTERING REALITY TO CREATE A NEW WORLD:

Ukraine is winning. Israel is ridding the world of terrorists. The economy is GGGRRREEATT! AI will set us free. Climate Change is mankind’s fault. Altering children’s bodies is helping them. Trafficking is fake. Abortion is healthcare. Russia Did IT!

AI is being trained using Hollywood movie scripts. This is science. And in this dystopian agenda, AI will be trained to find those persons whose voices need to be eliminated because they don’t correspond to AI’s view oof reality. A mirage of reality would obliterate the world of intellectuals. And the process has been to destroy the EU and North America from ‘within’. To make living – unaffordable.

The New World Order that was being created was a dystopian novel. The evil minds that vowed to do anything, to the last human being, have lost and losing the chess game is not acceptable. Like a child, they scream as they wipe the board of its pieces and set fire to the board. Life has no value. The planet has no value – so they set fire to our forests, use our oceans as waste disposals, and chemically alter the air we breath and the water of life we consume.

While the Scribes rewrote history from the 12th century on – AI is now being trained to rewrite history from today forward. To blind us from Truth because as the saying goes – Truth Sets Us Free. And imprisonment in a false world is/was the New World Order.

The $45 Trillion question – how do we get out of jail when there is no ‘free card’?

The first thing we do is – start. In America it means disabling and disassembling the government’s hamster wheel effect. Once the federal government realizes closed budgets and the elimination of entire agencies, the overhaul will trickle down to state budgets. The two biggest drivers of state budgets are healthcare and education – both of which are an abject FAILURE. For Example: In Colorado those TWO budgets eat 75% of the entire budgetary items.

The Colorado Department of Health’s website focuses on Health Equity: Improve health care equity, access and outcomes for the people we serve while saving Coloradans money on health care and driving value for Colorado. The statement is an economic impossibility. Equity was Achieved thru the governors Executive Order. Code – this is Medicaid. Medicaid is primarily for legal and illegal immigrants who can’t afford the Affordable Care Act. But it is also abused. Example: woman in Elizabeth, CO lives in a house worth $1.2 million – because she has never worked she gets Medicaid and other welfare assistance to supplement her gold and stock portfolio.

The easiest means of deconstructing Medicaid is to eliminate it. Medicaid actually worsens the funding of Medicare and Welfare. It incentivizes not working and instead encourages more welfare burden. Replacing Medicaid with a Jobs program will create just the opposite while refunding SS and Medicare.

Education: An obvious touchy subject. Higher Education should Fund itself. K-12 now includes the New America Schools – charter schools for immigrants who don’t speak English. SLASH. Public schools are difficult to reorganize simply because there is little of value to save. Homeschooled children spend roughly 3-4 hours per day in a learning environment and are taking community college courses by age 16.

In a RESET, community colleges will thrive and trade schools will become boundless.

Most people still believe that homeschooling is a one on one initiative. It has changed dramatically and mom/dad groups can take 1 day per week of teaching and 4 days of working to smooth the bumps in finances. There are alternatives to create a better education environment than what is offered now which is nothing more than ‘babysitting’. As we have been warned – the US rank in education for K-12 depends on the AI version or the liberal political version or some random version – and they ALL differ.

However, what is agreed is that the US continues to decline as does Israel. A purposefully created Agenda.

The task of deconstruction and reconstruction is only difficult if it is met with liberal resistance. A RESET has become a necessity. Those who oppose this are those who will be getting pink slips. Those who contribute NOTHING to society. Across both aisles.

Education means knowing Truths - not AI's version which is based on the scripts of far left Marxist Dystopian grift knowledge. The vast majority of students doing nothing under Marxist Rule couldn't even begin to define Marxism! Neither could their teachers/educators. If they did - they would understand their careers are about to tumble down and Humpty Dumpty is too busy partying on the yacht holding trafficked children - to care.