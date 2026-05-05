The information, disinformation war is gaining traction and the liars are becoming more fanatical. Many of the propagandists were some of our favorite just a year and a half ago. They made us laugh. They took us into the Biden Hunger Game White House and we cringed with embarrassment. And suddenly we were exposed to some of the most formidable liars in history – the Trump Affair… he thinks he’s Darth Vader.

CSIS led by John Hamre, a Rockefeller fellow with degrees in international politics and economics, and Craig Cohen, an author with former experience with the UN and NGO’s. For over a decade, CSIS has written extensively on how to beat China whose economy has always been just on the ‘brink of collapse’. Except that was ‘disinformation’. Their focus is on the declaration of enemies. In particular; Iran, China and Russia – the Big Three.

Given CSIS sees themselves as global saints – they only spread ‘information’ while all their enemies spread ‘disinformation’. In the current situation, they refer to Iran’s social media posts and their meme videos as presenting fake news. Why? Because Iran is winning that campaign. And they can’t seem to figure out how to skinny by the truth so they dig deeper lies in response. As a result, the White House, Congress, and all the surrounding NGO’s are losing control. Yet in all their arguments, telling the truth never seems to arise as a solution. So – they lie harder.

META, for its part just outright blocks and censors any account that violates the Israel narrative from a point of criticism. CSIS thus classifies any narrative that provides alternate messaging as a Big Daddy problem that must be shut down. Twitter claims that its Grok platform can attest to any and all fakery and is unbiased. Unfortunately, the Trump influencers are sometimes the victim of Groks truth. Upsetting the apple cart and pushing CSIS executives over the rainbow to find a means to censor everything via AI.

Congress and the White House on their part, can’t relay a grain of truth and are continually further embarrassed on the global stage. Trump is slated to go to China on May 14th in the hopes of getting in Xi Jinping’s face and forcefully demanding China buy American oil instead of Iranian oil and open their flood gates of rare earth minerals for purchase – or else! The problem, there is ‘no else’. China is now courting Taiwan and Trump is about to lose 60% of all our chip imports if he doesn’t tow the line.

Not exactly Trump’s forte.

In the world of détente, America has flatlined. One week before Trump’s visit to China, Bessent decided to go on a vocal anti-China rant. Setting the stage for Jinping to simply cancel the trip as a waste of time and energy. Trump for his part thinks he can muscle China by sanctioning their refineries and calling them a state sponsor of terrorism. Jinping eye roll. In response, Jinping has directed its companies to ignore the sanctions. Meanwhile someone seems to be bombing portions of the railway that follows China’s Belt Road. That someone appears to be Israel. The train connects China to Iran. And Trump likely thinks that this bombing is a Deal Maker; give Trump what he wants or he’ll blow up more of the railway. That’s his only card in the China game.

Given Trump’s continuum of threats to blow up Cuba, Russia has stationed a nuclear sub there. And the drum beat goes on and on and on.

There are two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Strait of Hormuz with a daily cost of roughly $16 million. The two month cost would bring this to just under $1 billion. Not including weapons and the recent damage to one of the ships. Yesterday, Hegseth’s Navy managed to escort 1 Maersk container ship thru the Strait and the White House is cheering like a scene from the Simpsons.

Before the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Strait saw 150 ships daily. Still, Trump rejects Iran’s deal to fully open the Strait. Trump has determined that spending $8 million a day on 2 strike groups will cause Iran’s entire economy to collapse. Meanwhile he could care less about America’s economy, or the global economy…because these are lawyers and real estate developers making statistical, economic and accounting decisions.

True to form, Hegseth has announced that Project Freedom is a New War, and Project Epic Fury has been terminated. Playing patsy with the Constitutional Decree that would now open another 60 days of American and Global pain which Trump wants China to fix for him. Maersk has announced they have laid off 15% of their employees.

The CEO of Chevron has announced that the price of oil will skyrocket and supply will be washed up within weeks. Rationing is the next phase of Trump Winning. Further aggravating the agriculture industry and America’s food supply. And within this chaos – Trump’s biggest concern is his ego – how he is seen by others. The last time America experienced such a shockwave was 1979 during Carter’s foray into global destabilization.

The dominoes fell quickly with inflation peaking at 14% and interest rates for construction loans hit 22%. Foreclosures were massive as property values went underwater. Unemployment climbed to 3 million. It was the beginning of the end for manufacturing. This is what Trump’s team is toying with as his Big Win Bonanza will likely be catastrophic for Europe and the American People as he pledges he will stay another 8 or 9 years.

Would that qualify as Information or Disinformation?