According to Business Insider, the US is not facing a recession – we are effectively in one. Caused by economic uncertainty directly related to Trump’s War Machine. The Hit to Taxpayers to date for the Iran War alone is $58 Billion. Hegseth has now asking GM and Ford to cut their car manufacturing and retool more weapon manufacturing. Fires are burning amidst a massive drought across Colorado and Trump has twice refused Governor Polis any aid support. US infrastructure needs a $3 Trillion boot to upgrade from its C Rating. And America has become the Pirates of the sea confiscating oil.

Oil and Gas facilities across the Middle East took the greatest proportion of damaging cost pegged at $50 billion. Who will pay? Iran has stated that the Middle Eastern countries which hosted the US and Israeli strikes should foot the bill – however, logistics in completion could cost the economy outside of repairs and run many years. Saudi Arabia has formally announced the US is officially persona-non-grata. And a riff seems to be in the air between the UAE and Oman over the Iran War. As a direct result, at least $3.34 Trillion will be removed from Trump’s Investment pledges.

Where is the MONEY going to come from in America? With $2 Trillion annual deficit spending it appears as though printing worthless money is the solution. Ratcheting up inflation and further depressing individual taxpayers, seniors, and small businesses. Yet according to the White House – we are all enjoying the best economy ever!!! How could we possibly have missed all that wealth?

Looking at numbers: To invest with Blackrock or any of the controlling hedge funds one needs a ‘minimum’ of $2 million cash. The number of 401(k)’s with a balance of $1 million or more is 3.2%. The average balance of a 401(k) for millennials is $67,000. When Media Pundits Hail the Stock Market as a measure of the economy, they are literally hailing the 2%ers. It is a meaningless measure and has been for decades. But the market is labeled the Hallelujah of American exceptionalism while it makes money for ONLY the wealthiest 2%.

The Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump’s tariffs were illegal and would need to be repaid. Trump was forced to reduce all tariffs to 10% valid for only 5 months before requiring full Congressional approval Per Section 122. The repayment for all tariffs collected prior to the Supreme Court ruling still holds.

By focusing on Wars, Trump has ignored the Economy while attempting to take credit for every company announcement of restructuring and building. By refusing to pay back the $200 billion in illegally imposed tariffs he opens Americans to a lawsuit. By taking credit for companies planned expansions of internal investments, he has joined the ranks of gobspeak just as he continues to declare he personally stopped 9 Wars… and threatens Norway because he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize.

The timeline for the Middle East to rebuild their oil and gas infrastructure is estimated to take 5-10 YEARS. While Trump is still talking about bombing Turkey and Cuba because they insulted Israel.

Meanwhile, as intel agencies continue their high speed rhetoric claiming China is a threat to the US, that ‘threat’ is now real, not in a military sense, but in an economic sense. And in the sense of Respect. America needs a massive overhaul of Washington to even survive much less attain lost dominance. Hungary comes to mind.

Orban was in control of Hungary for 16 years. Corruption was rampant. Magyar broke ranks with Orban taking control of the Parliament in a slam dunk. How that plays out could help America learn how to mitigate Trump’s authoritarianism. While Magyar is on the same page as Orban regarding immigration, his views on the EU are stronger than Orban’s while still pragmatic about Hungary’s reliance on Russian oil. But the means he created his campaign is of interest – and should be particularly so with American Millennials.

IN DC, 20 members of the House are over 80. 60% of the Senate are baby boomers with an ‘average’ age of 64. It is time for an overhaul of agers. They need to go. Mandatory retirement for the military is 62 with the exception of generals. There should be no exception, but it provides a framework for Congress. Either follow the mandatory age of 62 or reboot everyone to 70. But there is no exception to the rule.

Magyar is 45. He created what were called Tisza Islands, or small civic groups. These groups were scattered across the country and would hold meetings with the locals and instead of telling them how great Magyar was, they would ask the electorate specific questions and compile the results. While Magyar was thus appealing to the electorate – Orban was buffooning his best imitation of Trump.

His entire campaign thus became a vision based within reality as opposed to fake polls and fake surveys. Magyar addressed exactly what the people wanted. His performance as PM has yet to be tested, but we have the opportunity to watch and learn if this is something to mimic in America. To root out the corruption, the liars, to call them out publicly, to force resignations like Swalwell.

The Tisza Party won a supermajority of two thirds. His first hurdle is to recover the EU withheld funds of $20 billion due to Orban’s refusals to comply with immigration. Given Magyar has no intention of complying with immigration quotas established by the EU, this could be a rather burdensome uphill agenda. In addition, he has not noted a definitive stance on Israel and Palestine. It is a wait and see. But the world is shifting and the aging Boomers need to step aside.