I was listening to a podcast with Col. Douglas MacGregor and he made a comment that was so simplistic and so spot on – I felt it needed more attention:

America is not the ‘manufacturing hub’ it once was post WWII. The decline was slow until the 1970’s when it sprinted ever closer to a failed economy but was firmly destroyed between 2000 and 2010 when 1/3 of manufacturing jobs disappeared. Blame hits squarely on America and our government policies. We were no longer competitive, and the tortoise loped ahead.

The graph that realizes this fact would follow the rise of negative trade with China. The other graph that would follow this trajectory is the rise of ‘financial wealth’ on the back of zero production or benefit to society. Add to this diaspora Trump’s Tariffs and America Debt, and we have a collapsed society. IF we have nothing of value to sell, these countries will simply buy and sell elsewhere and the Trump Trade Deal will implode. What is agreed to in this moment, does not mean other countries can consolidate and provide everything America manufactures.

Placing sanctions on countries to destroy their ability to survive will simply ‘shift’ the global trade leaving America in the dust - forever the BULLY.

The concept is no different than upwards taxation of billionaires – they will simply move their money where it isn’t taxed and the lose/lose destroys the middle man – us. Where are the bankers moving their money? China. The same country they routinely demonize. The same country that Trump keeps deferring tariffs – calling it a 90 day truce. Why? Because China is the global Manufacturing hub! And without China, the US is twalette water. Giving the Empire baton to – China.

China is the world’s largest debt collector. China’s infrastructure is unmatched as America’s crumbles. China’s AI far surpasses America. China does not participate in global Wars – thereby keeping it’s tortoise plod steady and strong. China is stockpiling. While the financers and bankers have destroyed America’s ability to compete, in order to expand the 1%. Self Service is the end game. When America falls, the bankers will move to their next victim.

The Big Three Financial Institutions, Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street, all invest in the same stocks. They create wealth where it doesn’t exist. Apple: Buying back shares. Good for shareholders such as BlackRock, etc…, not so good for company growth. March 29, 2025 Financials: Cash generated by operation was down 15%. They cut their purchases of marketable securities in half!

The real reason Trump is afraid of putting tariffs on China is simply Rare Earth Minerals which are essential to ‘everything’. Without which America’s economy would come to a screeching halt within a week. To think China is unaware of this magic act is naïve. China’s place as the world’s largest manufacturing source was 31.6% as of 2024 compared to the US at 15.9% - or nearly half. The amount of US Treasuries held by the Federal Reserve between 2008 and 2022 increased by 1000%. Given that Social Security invests only in Treasuries, when Americans die the federal obligation to repay SS is voided. Because Social Security and Medicare are incorrectly accounted for on the Treasury books as an Expense – as opposed to a liability or debt owed to recipients. By contrast, Federal Pensions are considered a debt. Biggest Ponzi Scheme of the century!

The smugness with which Trump declared that he was pushing Russia’s deadline from 50 days to 10 or 12 was certainly not lost on any world leader. The end result being 100% Tariffs, more sanctions, including on anyone caught trading with Russia. Those trading partners would include; China, The Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Italy, Iran and Korea.

Russia’s exports include; crude and refined oil & gas, coal, gold, fertilizers, wheat, fish, and nuclear reactors. Trump is giving Russia an ultimatum – either accept that the entirety of the West’s weapons inventory will be transferred to Ukraine – or Ukraine and all Ukrainians are to be eliminated. Of course, the ultimate underscore is that if Russia were to eliminate Ukraine, Trump would call for WWIII against the ‘pariah’ Russia. In the melee, Israel would nuke all Palestinians and possibly Iran. And the Middle East would implode.

This is the brain child of bankers and finance elites who have already stashed away their gold in bunkers. Not fully cognizant of the stage play’s Final Act because it is predicated on the minds of slothful ignorant men who would rather see WWIII than their names splashed across flashing billboards of Epstein complicity. Backed in a corner. They are the Hyenas.