Riki Tiki Tavi
8h

Macgregor states the obvious. I see the global reality from a slightly different vantage point: The persistent centralization of global power, coupled with our reliance on a scandalous blight upon constitutional principles, aka the FED- is what has brought this Nation to this point in history. In fact, it was Rockefeller money that financed the CCP and Maoist revolution; just as Wall St money funded the Bolshevik Revolution and rise of the USSR. What most 'economic' experts avoid in dialog has to do with the Central Bankster construct and its maintenance paradigm-i.e., a form of thuggish gangsterism (or mafia). In order for humankind to prosper, a new-paradigm monetary program ('non-profit endowment banks'-as one suggestion) with a focus on LOCAL ECONOMIES OF SCALE needs to be recognized as essential if we as a species wish to live as free sovereigns. The programming of the human 'debt-slave' has been formidable. Our unwitting acceptance of the "money-as-debt" model (and the fractional reserve ponzi)as necessary and or unavoidable, has cost us the freedom to create our own small business networks. What has arisen is a globalist corporate franchise that controls food production-pharma chemicals-and a governmental lobbyist system which decides which bills are introduced, and what legislation is passed. Tariffs are not the source of our woes. Historical ignorance and the denial of the BANK's power to control governments throughout the world is the root cause of our slavery. Review Mike Maloney's excellent explanation of the FED for further clues. [ footnote: Bill Clinton's campaign to become governor of Arkansas was financed by the Walton family-aka WalMart. Years later when Bill was POTUS, WalMart would profit greatly as the result of the NAFTA agreement...follow the money. Follow the Bank-esp. the IMF and EU cabal for further details.]

Robert Welch
8h

The one thing I remember hearing Ross Perot say when he was running for President was that if NAFTA was passed, you'd hear this giant sucking sound as American jobs would go elsewhere.

( I was kind of interested in Perot until he announced his running mate. It was some military guy who came off as a complete idiot to me. ) I think it was 1994 that NAFTA was put in play.

