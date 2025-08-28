The consensus is in – Americans are getting meaner and more vile daily. For absolutely no viable reason. Why? Theory – prescription drugs and their side effects. I was at Sprouts and listened to the ‘cashier’ thanking his boss for allowing him to NOT work this holiday weekend. Why? Because it brings out the worst in people. Imagine yelling at a cashier? It boggles the mind. But, I and my family, are becoming more and more not just witness to these vitriolic tantrums but victims as well.

A ’friend’ on social media who I have known personally for at least 4 years decided to go off on me in the most egregious of means quoting Biblical references for why I was going to Hell. Why? Because of his claim that I had called Trump a pedophile and Cartel agent. When I asked him to provide the blog and reference in which I made this claim – he could not and instead went into an additional Biblical tirade which ended with me tortured and burning in Hell.

I am not alone in these rage filled tyrannical dystopian poison pills. What is the root cause?

Over 65% of adults are on pharma drugs. Roughly 30% of the American population, including children, take more than 4 prescription meds daily. The cumulative effect is unknown, the affects of these witches brew concoctions is an unknown given pharma never conducts such trials. Why? Because such a trial would likely reveal that Americans are on a cocktail of drugs far more serious than Hitler’s addiction. Leading him to making exponentially more and more fateful decisions that cost him the war.

Transgenders take a tremendous cocktail, not just for testosterone or hormone replacement but for depression, anxiety, and a host of other infections and ailments that arise from the pits of pharma hell. What pharma does not like to reveal is exactly how many drugs the average American is consuming and instead provides low estimates and crystal ball guesstimates to legitimize their way out of culpability.

Interestingly, the side effect catastrophe for nearly all such drugs exasperate ‘anger’. Not just localized anger, but anger I want to kill you anger! Road rage. School shootings. Lawn disputes. Grocery disputes! And you are going to Hell slashes for writing a blog…

Black teens are significantly more likely to be put on ADHD Drugs. The common side effects include; irritability/mood swings, hallucinations and sudden death. This is the single greatest cause and contribution to why America looks like it does today vs the 1970’s which we all desperately want to return to! The Cocktail of Big Pharma is taking a vast toll.

20% of children under the age of 11 are on pharma prescription. Over 30% of children under 18 take pharma meds. The most common drugs given to children are ADHD drugs, psychotropics, and antidepressants. ALL have the same side effects including, mood changes, suicide, and death. Yet parents ‘trust’ that doctors know what they are doing by prescribing… We have elevated the profession of quackery to god-like sojourners. However, the motive remains transfixed - ‘spiffs’. For some doctors these spiffs make up more than 50% of their profits. Money is their addiction.

Statin medications have been linked to increased irritability, aggression, and other mood and behavioral changes including ‘violence’. These side effects can manifest as increased short temper, violent thoughts, or even rage. While discontinuation can resolve the side effects to some degree – it can take years for the drugs to finally be ejected from your system at which point your brain has been irreparably harmed.

124 Years Of the Anniversary of the Rockefeller Institute which became the precursor to all vaccines, drugs, and debilitating side effects – is who we can thank for our current state. John D. Rockefeller used a media campaign wherein all the previous doctors of Hollistic, Chinese, and American Indian Cures were called quacks, fools, jesters, idiots, and cons. Soon enough the masses “BELIEVED”. The End Product we have been dealt is Big Pharma and Disease. More Disease than ever in the history of earthly life. More torture. More wasted lives. Needlessly.

One such patient I knew claimed that his brain function was wholly impaired because he had too many MRI’s. He could no longer read with comprehension. His speech and ability to converse was hugely impacted. Yet, if a doctor ordered another MRI – he would submit without hesitation because his passivity was complete.

These are the ‘semi-functioning zombies’. Not because of Fentanyl. But because of Big Pharma. The comparative numbers don’t even come close. Yet Trump remains mute regarding his pledges to bring down Pharma, and arrest Fauci and Bill Gates, etc… Why? Because Israel’s TEVA is the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world – and thus would factor into the takedown.

This abject ‘anger’ is only one Master Class destroying America. We listen as ‘humans’ call for the annihilation of an entire race, Palestinians, and have no boundary over their hatred. Indiscriminate. Others, influencers, sit on the sidelines and cheer for death. Brigitte Gabriel is a prominent proponent of death wishes, but she is certainly not alone. Our government plays prominently in this societal vindication. Creating enemies is the pastime of Israel and the War Machine.

The military-industrial complex is a codependent relationship between the government, private defense contractors, and war. It siphons public funds away from essential services and into weapons and war. It produces nothing of value to a growing economy. Which is why technologically, China is now far more advanced. Our largest economic waste comes from the bankers and hedge funds who contribute nothing toward trade and society instead burgeoning themselves with wasted money. Creating an ‘import’ haven for every foreign country which does not focus on infinite Wars.

America is in desperate need for a RESET to nonintervention – no wars. A RESET to natural foods and medicines. The elimination of Wall Street via no more corporate shareholders. And a severe descaling of Big Pharma. Unless we change our current form of government we will continue on this path toward collapse.