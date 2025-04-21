So, Qatar owns Texas A&M. China owns Johns Hopkins. Soros funds Columbia, Harvard and Bard. Rothschild family funds Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Cambridge, Vanderbilt, and Goethe Universities. And Israel sends all our technology and weaponry to China. While Trump bombs Yemen because the Houthi’s are protesting the mass genocide of Palestinians by targeting ships making weapon deliveries to Netanyahu who is as close to the Anti-Christ as one can get.

Don’t Worry – our Education System is Just Fine –

WHY do Taxpayers keep footing the bill for elite Universities whose endowments are in the high multiples of Billions?

“The collaboration between China Northwest International Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Medicine International will write a new chapter for the internationalization and modernization of China’s health care industry.” While America’s health care collapses. That’s logical.

Johns Hopkins was front and center in the triage of China/Fauci/Fort Detrick in the creation of SARS and CoVid. The majority of funding for Hopkins is via NIH and USAID. Meaning the Medical Center being opened in China is funded by US Taxpayers. Outside funding reads like a Who’s Who of nefarious globalist neocons, including: Bloomberg, Agnelli, JP Morgan, Rockefeller and the China-US Exchange Foundation.

The China/US Foundation is an NGO operating out of Hong Kong by billionaire Tung chee- hwa. Registered as a foreign Agent, The Foundation has hired such notable lobbyists as The Podesta Group, Covington & Burling, and Brown Lloyd James. Not only are they funding John Hopkins, but also the University of Montana. They have worked alongside Carnegie Endowment, Carter, Bush, Brookings, and the Atlantic Council. Oddly, China never seems to work alongside Conservatives or MAGA… Preaching to the blackmail.

Yet we are concerned about Qatar and Texas A&M? Why not Georgetown and Cornell? Qatar funds them as well.

Every major University in the US is compromised. International students now make up 30% to as high as 60% of the enrollment – with US Taxpayers subsidizing their tuition via annual endowments in the multiple BILLIONS. US Taxpayers subsidize just about every country across the globe – while such ‘handouts’ like Social Security are targeted as the true criminal in the Budget.

Saudi Arabia donates more to US Universities than Qatar. Why are they not mentioned? Spoiler Alert - Because Qatar is trying to negotiate a Palestine Truce which makes them the newest Israeli ‘enemy’. ALL Israeli enemies MUST become America’s enemies. Law of the Land.

John’s Hopkins lists as its most pre-emptive research discoveries to include: Saccharin – developed in 1879 by a Russian. CPR – which was actually first developed in the 18th century and later by James Elam and Peter Safar in the 1950’s. They also claim to have invented the Ramjet Supersonic engine – a claim that is completely false. Most of Johns Hopkins research is focused on Big Pharma; diabetes, CoVid (still), Pancreatis, Gynecology, OCD, Cancer, and genome biology. No cures have been achieved. Just manipulation of drugs.

“The Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (BKI) is where the next generation of cures will be made.” Which generation might that be? Because no previous generations cured anything. Immunotherapy treatments for cancer are ongoing with patients submitting as the Clinical Trial: “Common side effects include fatigue, skin rashes, and digestive issues. More severe side effects can include inflammation of organs like the liver, lungs, or heart, as well as neurological and hormonal problems – and Death.” What this is NOT is a CURE!

Johns Hopkins was founded in 1876. The president is from Canada, a lawyer by profession, and the provost is Sri Lankan whose career profession was astronomy. Logical.

According to the Telegraph, 1,000 foreign students at US Universities have had their VISA’s revoked which will somehow cost universities “Billions”. Assuming each of the 1,000 student degree programs cost $20million each… Maybe. Obviously the article is over-stated, and a highly disastrous disinformation campaign coming from a country that now BOASTS jailing over 300 citizens for comments on social media. Starmer has threatened to extradite and jail US citizens for posts online that don’t meet the UK’s hate speech laws.

Of course it is not too surprising given Von der Leyen’s last speech at the European Union address was to claim that “disinformation was the biggest threat to the EU”. She advocated for more strident censorship. And Starmer simply complied with the directive.

IF in fact universities were helping students achieve success and job market quality, then why are those students still flipping burgers at McDonalds, or driving Eats for tips? Only 15% of graduating students get a job in their field of study. The average debt a student graduates with is roughly $41,000 with graduate student debt peaking at close to $200,000. This is NOT quality education. And the Universities are to blame 100%. Harvard provides its first year students with a choice of 400 academic advisors.

Many universities have no academic advisors, but then their average salary is $48,000 with starting ranges as low as $23,000 – not exactly a great career move. Not sure I would trust such a person to guide me in my academic pursuits… Obviously they didn’t guide themselves.