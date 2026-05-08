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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
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A great way to start to change our reality from being immorally run to being morally run.

Creation vs destruction.

Cooperation vs distancing and degrading/hating.

We have the means by which to create a heaven on Earth, yet we continue to foster the

flames of immorality via the tools of fear instead of fanning the flames of morality via love.

Our choice.

But, will we take it ? Peter, Paul and Mary still wonder...... ( " When will we ever learn ? " )

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