What is Happening in America’s Education System? Adp’s April private jobs report shows 109,000 jobs were created with 61,000 in Education and Hospitality. The education jobs gained were predominantly in Substitute teachers, speech pathology and Occupational therapy with focus on ‘student behavior and literacy’. On the reality, schools across America are closing as enrollment tanks. According to EDsurge, which produces education data, losses 2024 -2034 will occur for all level teachers, teaching assistants and office management.

There are two points that are rather curious; surge in need for physical therapists in schools, and the need for more specialize literacy aids. But it gets worse: 54% of US adults read at a 6th grade level. 35% of 12th graders are proficient in reading. 22% of 12th graders are proficient in Math. School’s reaction? Lower the percentages for the grades A-F. A test score of 46% is now recorded by some states as a C.

In other words, the education system in the US is so broken they want to give students the ‘appearance’ of proficiency when in reality they are illiterate. College will be wholly unattainable. And American exceptionalism will collapse. The claim is the pandemic forced lockdowns resulted in the failures, however the international ranking of US education is now 38th. In the 1950’s the US ranked #1 in Education. And the illiteracy rate was 3%.

The US Department of Education was created in 1980. In 2024, its budget was $268 billion up from its original budget of $14 Billion. It has been the subject of calls for its dismantling since it was formed. Instead, it got more money 2000% more. China, South Korea and Finland top every ranking category for Education. This is why Jesse Waters had so much fun in his first media sprint – going on college compasses and asking what anyone would think was an inane easy question and find the dumbest answers. We thought it was – funny.

The system had already begun to collapse before the Department of Education, but they did nothing to deter the continued fall and merely accelerated it with frivolous curriculums and fraud. So here we are. Our government is investing in AI, more fraud, and leaving behind Americans. They have become a useless entity. While Asia and Russia continue their forward advance, each helping the other.

Congressional members continue to scream against Socialism, Communism, Liberalism, Naziism, when in fact it is the Republic that took America to its knees. For which we can no longer stand. And yet, all it would take would be to put our troops – that we pay to war and nothing else – to rebuilding. We could use Russia and China as examples of a return to elegance. The psychological impact would also be enormous. We have 1.34 Million active soldiers who could become our true saviors. Instead of destroying cities, they would clear them and clean them. Instead of killing and maiming people, they would help and train the homeless to be productive.

Productivity changes the brain. It improves cognitive function by strengthening neural pathways, increasing gray matter, and boosting dopamine-driven motivation. No more PTSD. No more war wounded.

China is turning their skyscrapers into green topiaries. Russia’s subways are pristine and beautifully situated with marble, granite with ornate ceilings and decorated columns. More like a cathedral than a subway station. Parks. Koi Gardens. And Education principles and techniques that incorporate mind and body synchronization. An overall crime rate that is less than a third of America’s, and a murder rate that is .44 compared to 6.31.

The China that the media parlays with CIA invoked mass hypnosis, is far different than reality. The feed of videos is serving propaganda maintained by Intel and Media directed by Intel. In China they are not told to disbelieve their eyes and ears. Americans have become an embarrassment. But we don’t have to be. 1.34 current Military – recruitment would skyrocket as soldiers could be allowed to be builders instead of destroyers and with that sentiment– much could be renewed. Working together. Volunteers would come out of the woodwork!

The ONLY way to create this is via the Military. The same military that would necessitate The Great Coming Together. The Minds of Men.