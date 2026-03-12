Front and Center – Kushner. Named hundreds of times in the Epstein files, Kushner and Epstein socialized on a fairly regular basis as well as on a professional basis. One such FBI file details a concern that Kushner seemed to exercise significant influence over Trump’s organization as well as in his 2016 presidency. Jared served as Trump’s advisor in election #1 and is now a ‘special envoy’ along with Witkoff. Lutnick, assigned to Trump as his handler, was also reporting back to Kushner over staffing and appointments. “He knows all the players and is one of the few people who has the ear of the Arab leaders, as well as the Israelis.”

Charles Kushner, Jared’s convicted felon father, has had a close relationship with Netanyahu for decades leaving the uncontested rumor open that he is a Mossad Agent as was Epstein. Jared and his father follow the Chabad Movement . An FBI memo within the Epstein release details the fact that Trump was compromised by Israel thru Epstein and Kushner. Berel Lazar, a Chabad-Lubavitch member, was formerly the Chief Rabbi of Russia and remains a close advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chabad is used by Putin to keep tabs on all the Russo-Jewish oligarchs. The memo asserts that Chabad is a major global source of money laundering. Tolerated.

Born in Milan, Berel Lazar moved from New York City to Russia in 1990 when the USSR was dissolving under the tutelage of Reagan/Bush, with a montage of Gorbachev, Yeltsin, Kissinger, Albright, Brezinski, etc… Chabad was formed in the first partition of Poland 1772. It was oppressed by the Tzar of Russia and later by the Bolsheviks early 20th century forcing the Movement underground until they emigrated to the United States. The Movement is a philosophy of thought that embraces mysticism as espoused in the Zohar and the Kabbalah and a Greater Israel. They are funded by AIPAC.

The Heirarchy: Lutnick had a rift with Musk and DOGE causing their cut from the White House. Witkoff follows Kushner’s lead. Joshua & Jared Kushner’s Thrive Capital was initially funded by Peter Theil & others. Lutnick follows Kushner’s lead. And apparently, Trump follows Kushner’s lead. Which elevates Kushner to a pre-eminent position without having been elected or appointed to any Congressional service. He is thus – above the law. Which is what all Mossad Agents are.

Before Lutnick came aboard in 2025, Wilbur Ross was appointed by Trump for the position of Secretary of Commerce in 2017. Wilbur Ross came from Rothschild New York. Ross was known as the Bankruptcy King who saved Trump’s failed Taj Mahal Casino giving Rothschild a door into the White House presidency. Tit-For-Tat. Ross was well known as a Deal Maker in Wall Street circles. The circle of Rothschilds and Israelis taking control of the White House came from all angles of Trump’s business and personal life.

The trail was there from decades ago to the present and yet we wanted to believe so desperately we allowed him to betray America. Kushner’s demeanor is so stoic we didn’t pay attention. On the other hand, Eric Trump’s pyramid illuminati hand signal on national television was a rather childish pronouncement that the Trump family is fully incorporated into the deep state and all are onboard the train. The ‘Pyramid Hand Sign’, is often interpreted as a representation of power and hierarchy, aligning with the Illuminati’s alleged structure of influence. Additionally, the ‘Hidden Hand’ pose (Lutnick), where one hand is tucked into a suit or coat, is believed to signify membership and allegiance to the secret society.

The hand gestures have been used by numerous individuals from entertainers to politicians across the globe to acknowledge their membership and adherence to this cult.

The Simonini Letter (1806): This document is one of the earliest claims that Jews founded the Illuminati and Freemasons to dominate Europe. The author, Jean Baptiste Simonini, claimed to be from Florence, Italy. He said he had infiltrated the Piedmont Jewish community by claiming to have been a baptized Jew who wanted to restore his connection with his ancestral “nation”. The Jews, he said, revealed to him that both the Freemasons and the Illuminati were founded by them and that they were planning on taking over Europe.

The Iran War was verified by Witkoff and Kushner with Netanyahu while Trump was simply ‘told’. The extension of no surrender of Ukraine is also an extension of Witkoff and Kushner on behalf of the Rothschilds. Epstein claimed he worked for the Rothschilds. America has most definitely been ‘couped’. The Shah of Iran was couped into existence and civil war forced him into exile.

It is – possible.