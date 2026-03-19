Trump wants emergency funds of $200 billion for a war he claims he already won, although he might still obliterate Iran out of vengeance for daring to retaliate. We have spiraled from a Biden dementia to a literal psychotic, and we should be very scared. I know I am. The consequences of his actions will playout for years to come. The two people who completely misled Trump on the Iran Negotiations, Kushner and Witkoff, are eerily silent about their actions:

Kushner is now attempting to persuade the Saudi Crown bin Salman to give him $5 billion. It reeks of mafia blackmail. The timing is extraordinary. Kushner has a New Jersey Twin Tower project that is leasing 1,723 units. The project had been delayed for years due to the Kushner demand of a ‘tax abatement’ that authorities had denied. The lawsuit was settled in 2020, likely with Trump’s hand over someone’s head. A Tax Abatement is a reduction or exemption from property taxes as an ‘incentive’ for construction.

Witkoff has reportedly been pleading with Iranian officials to talk with him to no avail. Of course, the US has zero reputation left as Lies have become the mainstream identity. The Senate called for Witkoff to appear for a briefing. Oddly, the man who started a global war centered in the Middle East is not detained by the FBI or CIA for treason, and instead the FBI is investigating former army warrant officer, Green Beret, and CIA paramilitary officer for internal leaks while labeling Joe Kent an antisemite. Guess we know who called for his investigation.

Neither Kushner or Witkoff are under any sort of investigation for inciting War and lying to the President about the threat. Instead, Kushner wants the same Middle East that is imploding – to give him MONEY. Missing – one soul.

Despite Kent and Tulsi Gabbard being friends and BOTH being persona-non-grata from internal intel meetings, Gabbard appears to have been compromised and will not defend Kent who resigned from his role in the White House Counter Terrorism Department. While the MSM and the Trump influencers condemn Kent for his statement that Israel pushed the US, aka Trump into the War with Iran, Oman’s foreign minister who was brokering the deal claims Israel forced Trump to engage in first strikes and that the US has ‘lost control of its foreign policy’.

America’s Justice System has evolved into a targeted political communist plague guided by an authoritarian within the White House. Biden’s rule may have initiated this travesty, but Trump has assuredly extended it to new incomprehensible heights. No one is safe. Unless you are on the Epstein List which seems to guarantee you a ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card. Pam Bondi was served a subpoena to testify regarding said Epstein Files in April. In Bondi’s testimony yesterday the Attorney General refused to say whether she would commit to complying with the subpoena… Which for all us peasants would mean a Contempt of Court charge and jail.

What happens when a country’s judicial system breaks? While Biden and his democrats made a mockery of America, Trump and his Magats have elevated the mockery into the realm of fear. Which begets submission and ultimately chaos. When Trump began his campaign of pardoning high profile drug lords and simultaneously blew up fishing boats in Venezuelan waters claiming they were transporting drugs, America launched itself into the global pariah status as enjoyed by Israel. This has nothing to do with Naziism and everything to do with Bolshevik Terrorism.

LENIN: The Bolsheviks dismantled the tsarist court system and legal profession completely. Instead, they erected revolutionary tribunals and people’s courts. Judges were often instructed to follow their Party ideology rather than strict legal codes, ensuring the law served the state. Party officials maintained influence over the judiciary by calling judges to dictate decisions, ensuring court rulings aligned with the political priorities of the state. This is the court system that Trump has created.

STALIN: After Stalin had Lenin assassinated, Stalin imposed his version of a judicial system – abject terror, gulags, labor camps, and ultimately the Great Purge of civilization. This is what the Bolsheviks vision of controlling the world looks like when they envision themselves as the Masters to bring about the third temple and the anti-Christ. MAGIC!

Trump has now threatened twice to nuke Iran. The Art Of The Deal is Dead. And Kushner’s twin peaks could be a target of retaliation.