The identity of the body in the Tesla was based on an ID that miraculously was barely burned. The coroner says the person in the vehicle died before the explosion. Early police reports claimed the explosion was detonated remotely. As in a bomb-phone? Like Netanyahu boasted about. The man’s wife has yet to come forward and not one ‘reporter’ has attempted to interview her. This is right up there with the Thomas Crooks fiasco that was never investigated.

In a text, Steven did mention that he was building drones for the military and was excited about this new adventure. Contrary to NBC, Steven was not veteran, he was active military. Did he know something he shouldn’t about the drones he was building?

It was October 1, 2017 when Stephen Paddock was stated to be the mass murderer. No motive was ever discovered. He brought 24 firearms and 1000 rounds of ammunition killing 60 people and injuring another 867. The FBI and ATF responded. The story changed multiple times. The first ‘preliminary report’ was released 3 ½ months later. Conspiracy theories abounded – The Atlantic Council responded by chastising social media for not censoring. The case was shelved. Paddock was cremated by the coroner and his ashes given to his brother. No funeral.

There was no funeral for Thomas Crooks either – his body was cremated by the coroner. What happened to all those overseas bank accounts the FBI located? There was no body for Osama bin Laden. Epstein.

It is interesting to note that both the FBI and ATF Directors are lawyers with no experience in criminal applications. In fact, Christopher Wray’s Bachelors degree was in ‘philosophy’. It is further notable that Christopher’s Wray’s appointment in Trump’s first Presidency was conferred via Chrispy Crème Christie - who has revealed himself to be a Trump hater.

Why were the police in New Orleans instructed to lie in their press conference? Who has authority over the local police? FBI and ATF. What would they gain by not claiming the attack was rooted in terrorism?

The narrative has holes: FBI claims an unidentified neighbor stated Jabbar was leaving permanently and didn’t need his belongings even though he was considered ‘money deficient’. After allowing ‘the press’ to walk through the home of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, leaving explosives, a laptop, his driver’s license and credit card, his clothes, a suitcase on the floor, his car key, the open Quran…and other evidence for her to photograph, the police have decided to go back to the home today…

The word used by the ‘journalist’ walking through his home was to describe the house AFTER the FBI ransacked it as – disarray. Cupboards open and a towel on top of the dryer… As though implicating Jabbar of the crime of disarray post ransack. When looking at the desk, it appears as though the items have been placed there in a staging display. I am reminded of the documents the FBI claimed were ‘classified’ in Trump’s home. Same staged array.

STAGED. He had every intention of returning.

Meaning this was not pre-meditated. Meaning the orchestrators of the Paddock terrorism are alive and well today – all messages to Trump.

Perhaps the warning is to back off or they will escalate their violence against Americans. Two attempted assassinations. Failed. Purposefully? Warnings? Three planes. And a memory: January 2017, Estoban Santiago, Army Reserves stationed in Alaska. He visited his command office several times complaining that they had put a device in his head and it was making him do things he couldn’t control. They ignored him. He got on a plane heading to Fort Lauderdale, carrying his gun, and opened fire inside the airport.

No motive ever found.

Interestingly, every article written on Santiago was altered extensively including where he was born and his current status as a Reserve officer at the time of the shooting. Ultimately creating a completely different person and a completely different version of his past to remake who he was – from awarded ten medals – to discharged for disciplinary measures. Even altering which airline he traveled on. The person who identified Estoban was Democrat Rep Bill Nelson. Their relationship is not known.