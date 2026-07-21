Kash Patel is making ridiculous claims about the FBI and his ‘arrests of pedophiles’ – ‘shutting down 3.8 million Tor accounts – and rescuing 7000 children. After spending the last 39 days at World Cup games – assuring security… by 5,000 FBI agents as well as state and local troops and international security detail. During their time at the games, they seized over 700 illegal drones. Those illegal drones were transmitting the match live to various persons – it is fairly common at football games. No arrests – just people who don’t have the money to attend trying to watch live action.

At face value, the FIFA tickets were reasonable – but in reality the price tag was anywhere from $1500 to tens of thousands making the event the most expensive in history. America’s gouging system. Bottled water was restricted to one sealed bottle per person – FIFA sold water at the games for as much as $8.50.

Kash Patel has been chosen by Trump to go to Russia in October to speak with Putin’s FSB – for 2 days. Why – has not been determined. Russia’s, Dmitry Peskov has not confirmed the trip. Patel has no authority to make decisions or do anything productive therefore it is creating waves of scrutiny. What is verifiably determined is the fact that Patel is a serial liar with no qualifications for his position as Director.

When Patel makes announcements regarding arrests there are two circular statements he omits:

Many of the statistics he ascribes are to the FBI including stats from previous Directors dating back YEARS! So the FBI may have suspended 3.8 million Tor accounts – over the last decade or more… Many of the arrests he attributes to the FBI are actually made by state Sheriffs and local police officers – essentially stealing their expertise as his own. Worse yet – Patel is creating a Most Wanted Suspect to match an arrest after the fact in order to boost the illusion.

It has become so rife that Patel himself is under investigation for lying to Congress. Perhaps he intends to ask for refugee status in Russia! But the lying is blatant and matches Trump’s latest forged stat claiming Iran killed 52,000 protesters while announcing he personally also staged rioters in the protests. Bifurcation - In chaos theory and mathematics, bifurcation refers to a sudden, qualitative change in the behavior of a system when a parameter is slightly altered.

The Stage Play: Recently, Patel revealed detailed information on the arrest of 5 men planning an attack – before the arrests were completed - in order to take credit for an operation conducted by the Secret Service, the DOJ and local police. There is a general prohibition against publicizing information related to sealed cases while the order remains in force, under US federal law. Patel violated that Law. He wasn’t even there for the arrests. It appears Kash’s incompetence is so great he has resorted to puffing. Apparently, Patel’s need for affirmation has become so great that he regularly demands to know what investigations are in process and when arrests will be made in order to post the information on Social Media as though he was a part of the Play.

Every single Republican on Social Media right now is getting slaughtered for posting garbage stats and Israeli propaganda. It has become a routine Rite of Passage growing daily as anger and rage are fueled by this Regime. None of which is lost on governments across the world.

Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun, recently sat down with Trump amidst Israel’s continued bombing campaign. Talking security, Aoun likely sought help dealing with Israel’s unrelenting bombing campaign that included the dropping of sulfur and glyphosate on their towns and agriculture lands. Aoun left with a pledge that Trump will support peace while simultaneously claiming the bombing campaign on Iran has only just begun.

Asked whether there will be a timeline for Israel’s withdrawal from the country, Trump said: “They’re in the process of doing that. They’re in the process of redeploying [to] other sections.” What ‘other sections’ was not detailed but a large contingent of US fighter jets are landing at bases across Israel to escalate against Iran – unwittingly creating a perfect target scenario for Iran.

In addition, just today rumors are circulating that Israel may use a nuke claiming the war will spill into September. But Iran has nuclear proofed its underground facilities.

A Japanese company, Nikkei Asia, has discovered the Big Five tech companies are holding unreported debt in the amount of $1.65 Trillion in addition to the $1.35 Trillion debt they are willing to report on their Balance Sheets. Much of the source of debt is via Data Centers. Revealing, the global economy is running on deception not just Congress. When these deceptions break – so goes the economy. When the economy breaks – chaos erupts. Trump and Israel’s wars are about concealing the state of the economy. And the layers of chaos are beginning to be stripped open.

There is no money to rebuild. There is no money for War. Global Debt to GDP is now 305%. The Capitalist model is the Mother of the Titanic. Every country boasting it’s capitalist model is ravaged in Debt. And every Prime Minister and President were chosen for their ability to descend their economies into the netherworld. The Globalism of The Elite is being born on the shoulders of Israel and America wherein a domino effect would entail.

What happened to the Mythological Gods of Magi? Where did they go? Why did they disappear? Leaving us to fight the Nephilim.