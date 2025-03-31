History Revisited:

When were the annotations BC and Ad first utilized? AD is Latin for anno domini – or Year Of Our Lord. BC is anglicized as Before Christ. Obviously these denotations were not created at the same time. Nor was BC a Catholic expression given Catholicism is born within the Latin language. Yet, oddly history declares that the term BC was invented by an English monk, Saint Bede in 731 AD. Saint Bede wrote in Latin – not English according to a very small fragment of his ‘original writings’. Thereafter, Bede’s entire writings were created in the 12th and 13th centuries AD.

The usage of BC and AD became popularly used in Europe during the 15th century. Sometime in the 17th to 20th centuries, the annotations, BCE and CE, were utilized as a Jewish atheist manifestation to eliminate Jesus Christ and replace Him with Common Era ~ Jewish Publication Society. There is historical notations indicating that the first written use of BCE was in 1615, four years after the King James Bible was rewritten to include the term “Jew” instead of Semite.

Others attribute the AD and BC annotations to the monk Dionysius Exiguus dating from 525 AD. His texts were first published in the 19th century. The earliest manuscripts are said to be held by the Vatican and date from the 13th century.

In other words, the ‘evidence’ is The Vatican Says So.

As Elon Musk noted, if we can’t truthfully write the ‘present’ how can we possibly believe what is written about the past? The answer is, we can’t, it has been wholly and completely falsified/hijacked. And therefore, we can draw no conclusions as to where, why, how and what we are doing on planet earth.

The stories of ancient peoples become more elaborate and detailed with every year. Every classic source of encyclopedia cites the exact same stipulations based on writings that date from the 12th century while claiming the writings were derived from sources of the 4th to 9th century without any evidence whatsoever. There is no explanation for how it was that ancient civilizations were far more advanced than Middle Century peasants living in abject squalor – Les Miserables. What we can deduce is that there is a reason Truth is being hidden. Which opens up a plethora of ‘guesses’. Aliens. Mythology. Gods. All of which seem to be at the forefront.

The latest discovery of the vast underground city beneath the Pyramids of Giza gives rise to the authenticity that all of the guesses may be true simultaneously. Yet, researchers are already making unfounded claims that the city is the Hall of Records. Other researchers are claiming the city doesn’t exist – it’s fake. Egyptian Minister of Antiquity, al-Domaty, asserts that the pyramids and their surrounding lands have been subject to decades of study and excavation by professional archaeologists, and no evidence has emerged to support these claims.

Yet, the claim is based on the use of pulse radar devices by experts to create high-resolution images deep underground beneath the structures, in the same way that sonar radar is used to map the depths of the oceans.

So why would the Egyptian Ministry attempt to call the resolutions fake? Simple ego?

The concept for dating the pyramids has always been based on the aging of the tombs of pharaohs nearby – as though they were constructed simultaneously. Without ANY EVIDENCE to support this ancient history recreation of reality.

Here is a fun one: King Tut had enlarged breasts, feminine hips, and was rather slender. Instead of declaring that King Tut was actually a woman, researchers assign him a multitude of diseases to justify his odd physicality – adiposogenital dystrophy. The most pronounced symptom of this disease is ‘severe obesity’.

The very few pictographs of Cleopatra via carvings and coins depicted a homely woman, as opposed to the Hollywood ancient history scribes who claimed she was beautiful.

What is our History? Why is it so necessary to be devious? Given our species wants us depopulated, from a place of pure evil, would the Truth give us LIFE? A life beyond – a power beyond – that could cause evil to die?

PERSONAL NOTE: I will be going back into surgery tomorrow for some repairs after my cancer of last year. I can not know how many days I might be down - but I will resume as soon as I am Able!! Thank you ALL!!