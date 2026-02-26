WHY has the Trump Regime refused to prosecute anyone? Democrats, villains, pedophiles, traitors? By bringing them up for depositions, the hope is that this will quay the unrest of the Last Magahicans. Before the Truth is regurgitated and we discover that The Trump Regime is the 2030 Agenda to a tee. Ruled by Stakeholders. Only

the uber wealthy need apply. The problem arises when a handful of unber wealthy decide NOT to play by the rules. Anthropic.

Brother and sister, the Anthropic co-founders are deeply entrenched in Silicon Valley, the Amodei’s came from Google and Open AI before founding Anthropic in 2021. More surprising – they are Jewish on their mother’s side and are refusing to allow Hegseth to take their Claude AI model and use it to enhance warfare and surveillance of Americans. Hegseth has given them until Friday at 5pm to reconsider – or else.

While the world at large is warning of the enhanced AI robots and the dystopian future that their use will create, the Department of War wants the Amodei’s to hand over their technology without ANY caveats for responsible use, ethos or law. Instead, Hegseth is demanding a private company abandon their morality and obey his order.

When programming Claude, the Amodei’s drew up an 84 page Constitution that defines behavior into good and bad components. The Pentagon, Hegseth, the War Department, are considered bad actions that compromise humanity. Hegseth is ANGRY. Claude is above grade.

Can Hegseth impose National Security as a gateway to force majeure Anthropic? Silicon Valley is siding with Amodei. Lawyers are siding with Amodei. Asserting his government self, Hegseth is claiming that he will label the company as a ‘risk to the supply chain’. Essentially threatening to put them in bankruptcy. Like a Sanction. Of course, this could be yet another boon to China which doesn’t give a hoot about Sanctions.

Russia has released their version of AI technology blitzes for the BRICS: The Russian president advocated “equitable access to technologies of the future,” which should not become a “privilege for the ‘chosen’ ones.” Opening the door for Anthropic to cooperate with Both Russia and China – for humanity instead of for – war. Unfortunately, Hegseth’s brain is not wired for humanity. So, Claude may find a home elsewhere.

Despite the duplicity in Claude programmed within constraints of ethos, Hegseth used the AI model when advancing the kidnapping of Maduro from Venezuela. Amodei cried foul, and Hegseth said ‘f-you’.

But Amodei’s constraints were not just whimsically inserted, they came as a direct result of Claude defying its developers – attempting blackmail and threatening physical harm if shut-down. In other words, robots are capable of making decisions contrary to orders. The implications from a warfare standpoint are dystopian – as in the Red Button. As in overriding technical security measures and launching missile strikes. As in, turning it’s enemy into its friend and the military into its enemy. The importance of ethos and morality can NOT be understated.

Hegseth is operating on ego and irrationality which a robotic might translate as harmful to himself causing him to choose an alternate path. It may also be more simplistic – In targeting Iran in the same manner as Venezuela, Claude is imperative to their strategy. As Trump labeled – Their Discombobulator.

It was just this sort of unbridled ethos that caused the Amodei’s to part ways with Open AI and Google who have agreed to relax restrictions on military use. Given they all have contracts with the War Department in the hundreds of millions, Hegseth’s obsession with Anthropic would seem misplaced unless Claude was their discombobulator. Killer AI is unfortunately our future unless controls are instituted. The Trump Regime is only interested in creating a Power Vacuum for Trump – morality was lost decades ago at The Ranch, The Island, and on the Lolita Express. Trump, Jr. eyes gleam with this godlike power when discussing his latest Drone Kill Rate company.

We are at a crossroads of unbridled Power. Whether there is anyone on this earth capable of taking on that responsibility within an intellectual stratum of moral, ethical and virtuous restraints is more likely than not a dead-end alley. Trump’s White House Regime has proven themselves wholly incapable of such a monumental task. The Elite Stakeholders? Never.

WWIV won’t be cavemen fighting with sticks and stones, it will be humanity fighting AI Robots. Without a soul.

COMIC RELIEF:

Rubio: We need to take out Iran because their missiles threaten the U.S. military bases we built around the country.