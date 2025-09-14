British activists like Tommy Robinson are “completely controlled and funded” by a group of US-based “ultra-Zionist” billionaires who want to spark a civil war in Britain ~ Sputnik News

One such agency is Middle East Forum. Founded in 1990 by Daniel Pipes, a Jewish Zionist. Pipes studied at Harvard and taught at the US Naval War College for two years before becoming Director at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Current CEO & president of the Foreign Policy Research Institute is Aaron Stein. These agencies are critical components of discord, chaos, riots, and the Zionist Protocol to eradicate Islam.

Even if it entails Civil War. They foment hate and use that hate to incite violence and fear. Their foot soldiers are The People, anyone they can rally in rage. The Foreign Policy Institute has not provided funding sources since their inception in 1955. The MEF is funded by the Rosenwald Family Fund and the Israeli Ministry of Defense among others. Robinson funding includes the Gatestone Institute, Robert Shillman, Horowitz Freedom Center, and Rebel Media. Among others.

It has been asserted that Tyler Robison (Kirk's alleged shooter who has pled NOT GUILTY) was recruited as a Ukrainian Azov mercenary by his uncle, a special-ops provocateur, Uncle Mikey. Thus expanding Ukraine’s influence to the US DoD which pays for these mercenaries from 72 countries, 40% of which come from South America – Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, with the promise of Big Money.

Our military is deeply entrenched in Zionism with Ukraine as their deregulated source. Funding for Ukraine has been laundered into rebel factions in Africa stoking unending violence and ‘genocide’. In particular in Mali, Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Documented via letters from the respective military juntas of these countries to the United Nations. The UN response? Silence.

All with the stamp of approval from the Pentagon which is now effectively an Israeli run Industry. The name Petraeus continues to rise among the ashes.

Robert Shillman, a billionaire Zionist whose company Nemesis is tasked with ‘influencing the media and talking points. He is a board member of Friends of the IDF, and per his website – ‘Sponsors Anti-Islam Hysteria’ throughout the US and Europe. Shillman funds Brigitte Gabriel, James O’Keefe, The Horowitz Foundation, Geert Wilders, George Bush, and Rebel News in addition to Tommy Robinson.

In other words, the coup is NOT in the making – it has occurred. How we respond is now a solicited warfare protocol.

This parallel universe of funding would apparently include Charlie Kirk. And he wanted out. Within the Jewish diaspora of Mafia Cartels, ‘out’ is never an option. You are either ‘in’ or dead. Kirk knew the Ukrainian Cartel was after him. What he didn’t know yet was that the Ukrainian Cartel was Israel. And suddenly, Candace Owens, who has stood up against the campaign to discredit her, to vilify her, to threaten her, becomes a threshold of potential retaliation. “You’re Next” – has been tweeted to her by various Israeli heavy-weights. No longer fearful of reprisal given Rubio and Trump have given the Zionist Protocols a FULL PASS.

Rubio has declared that the passage of the latest Bill set before Congress would make all US Citizens who criticize Israel subject to their passports being quashed/confiscaated. Meaning, fleeing the US as a refugee would require a fake passport given our government would institute full lockdown and likely gulag persuasive techniques. Mossad Torture.

We literally stand on the brink of the genocide of America. Fighting a military that is Anti-American. A Government that has no issue with conducting assassinations – internally and abroad. While siphoning our last 3cents on the dollar for rebels to massacre Christians in Africa.

All so that the Protocols of The Elders of Zion may take control of the World wherein the likes of Rubio, Witkoff, Shillman, Lutnick, and the entirety of Zionist installs by Trump vie for a world ruled by Ashkenazi Khazars of Death Squads. As they have noted, there are far more of ‘us’ than them. But they dominate the Money. And the Money buys power. The number of Jewish Billionaires across the globe far exceeds their footprint. A task that has been undertaken for centuries to achieve.

A task which President Trump has endorsed.