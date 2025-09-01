The darling of Argentina, Milei, has finally slammed face first into a melee. Recently whisked away from a parade that turned violent with protesters hurling bottles and rocks at his motorcade, Milei is now rocketing into the bowels of popularity given allegations his sister, Karina – appointed General Secretary, was profiting off a bribery scheme. Her previous experience includes; pastry chef and tarot reading. Perhaps Milei should review his circumstances with his Atheist Jewish mentor, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish. Wahnish was appointed Argentinian ambassador to Israel after the pervious ambassador, Sergio Urribarri, was convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to an 8 year ban from public office.

The Jewish population in Argentina is roughly 180,000 out of a total population of 45.7 million. The vast majority – Catholic. A parallel to Mexico’s Jewish president Sheinbaum, who was inserted by Soros to rule a predominantly male Catholic country. The obvious election fraud exponential!

Milei managed to become numero uno persona non-gratis debt holder with the IMF at $40.3 billion with national debt topping $466 Billion as of 2024. Milei managed to plunge the economy into a 60%+ poverty rate wherein severe food shortages measured 36%. Mortgages remain unavailable, therefore a buyer must pay 100% cash. Due to vitamin deficiencies, for the first time in history, children are presenting with scurvy, eye issues, neurological issues, corneal damage, and convulsions. The economy is run on “debt”.

Between Qtr 1 2024 and Qtr 1 2025, Government Revenues slumped 765%.

Claiming to be Libertarian, Milei’s policies ravaged the country causing spikes in starvation diseases. His education and employment history have been subject to controversy given analysis reveals less than honest and rampant sketchy claims. Still the Trump regime considered him a darling among economists.

Despite Argentina’s oil reserves, production remains below consumption. Agriculture cereals remain their largest export as civilians starve. In an attempt to raise funds through bonds, Milei was offering 65% return on investments – still no takers.

April 2025, Milei had the honor of meeting Soros Fund Manager and Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent. Bessent was adamant that Milei should close all ties with China. Why? Because Israeli’s continue to view China as a threat to their global hegemony. And so create demonizing propaganda. The warning to Milei was met by some cautious but choice words from China that Bessent was interfering with ‘relations’ and thus undermining Argentinian AND China trade.

It is notable that Bessent is/was a ‘Hedge Fund Manager’ for Soros – he has zero foreign relations experience, zero economic experience, and zero détente. Out of his league. In the world of finance as I experienced there is a saying, “ the C students hire the A students to run their businesses so they can do nothing.” Bessent is the D student. With a bachelors degree in political science Bessent went to work for Soros Fund Management… a rather bizarre transition. He was a supporter of both Hillary and Obama, failed twice in his own fund management schemes, and suddenly became a key advisor to Trump.

Xi Jinping is multiple grade levels higher in the pyramid – above Bessent. There is no match. Bessent is simply out of his league. But Bessent hasn’t figured that out yet and continues to make a fool of himself. Without an economics background, financial background, or political background – he was nonetheless inserted into one of the highest roles in the US government as Secretary of Treasury.

In February, Trump asked the twice failed venture capitalist to create a US sovereign wealth fund with Jeremy Pelter. Pelter has a Master of Science degree… and has worked in various roles within the government that have absolutely nothing to do with science, including SBA Director. Outside of the government his only other position was as “Field Operations for Boy Scouts of America”. The duties of a field operator include facilitating the Scout method, and managing activities at high-adventure bases and other council camps.

Jerome Powell is running the US monetary system. He also has no economic or financial background. A lawyer by trade, Powell dictates monetary leverages based on ‘economic indicators’ for which he has little in-depth understanding and no education. Those indicators are based on falsely contrived manipulated statistics regarding employment and inflation (without considering energy and food).

The Game Makers are facilitating major moves across the chessboard. The Trump DoD is back in Taiwan proclaiming China ‘aggression’. Warships are positioned off Venezuela. Forces are aligning in the Baltic.

However, if your boldness is misplaced with a contrivance to use catastrophic deadly force to achieve an ego shot we may want to review the who’s and why’s of the stage play. That fact that the tactics are certainly not of any military strategy – and lawyers are not the brightest – we are left with marionettes. And that’s the spade card leading the sheep over the cliff.

As a result of the corruption scandal, Argentina's Central Bank raises reserve requirements which will descend the economy into chaos. And the darling Milei? Likely fed to the wolves by his handler Rabbi Wahnish as Argentina is couped once again.