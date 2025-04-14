Ukraine is considering slicing and dicing their parliament by one third. Does that make Zelenskky a Libertarian? Argentina’s Milei has been cooking the books via his Rabbi mentor who pronounced Bidenomics a Great Success Story. Telling America inflation was 4% when prices were up 150% seems to run in the Family of The Little Napoleans. Milei is apparently using obsolete items in his breadbasket of goods with obscure weighting like Magi’s in Lucy’s Sky of Diamonds.

Included in Milei’s breadbasket of indexed inflation – landline telephones and print newspapers… The economy is so robust in Argentina that the IMF is willing to in-debt them an additional $20 billion – on top of the IMF $44 billion they can’t pay off, amidst a the total debt of $400 billion. 'Don't Worry - Be Happy!' Argentina will not get the entire $20 billion in one fell dump, they get the funds in 2 stages. Somehow this additional debt will be the end to all of Argentina's problems and the economy will rise exponentially!!

And given Milei dropped the value of the Peso by 50% - and refused to peg the Peso to the dollar, the interest payments won’t be nearly as high... Right? Today the Peso is work - .00093 against $1.

Imagine Trump devaluing the dollar by 50% in one day! Somehow, I don’t think there would be celebrations in the streets… However, Milei claims to be a Libertarian, therefore all is well and given this infusion of debt the Milei economy is expected to become the best in all of South America… albeit, within sometime after 30 years of intense poverty ~per Milei.

Milei follows the guidelines of the Mises Institute which requires the majority approval base of the citizens to be effective… Simultaneously, Argentina has been roiled in massive protests and strikes. Why? People can’t afford food – which is a low value item in the breadbasket of inflation indexing per the government. “But people can afford a Newspaper!” Hallelujah. And inflation is only 60%! Except it isn’t. Any more than inflation was 4% under Biden. Magicians.

In fact, the Argentinian economy is in the twalette and Milei and his Rabbi are directly responsible. Shimon Axel Wahmish is Milei’s advisor and ambassador to Israel. According to Milei, as result of Shimon’s guidance, Milei is now an internationally recognized scholar on the Torah. The same Torah that denounces Jesus Christ. And – Easter.

There are roughly 180,000 Jews in Argentina amongst a Catholic population of 45.3 million = .4%. Somehow, this .4% were able to elect Milei. Not unlike the Catholic male Mexico electing Jewish female Scheinbaum. Or the false concept that 80 million Americans voted for Biden… It didn’t happen. What did happen was Israel expanded their colonies. And utilized Libertarian hocus-pocus to play the stage.

Argentina’s previous Ambassador to Israel, Urribarri, was forcefully resigned and sent to prison for eight years for graft and embezzlement.

What caused Argentina’s hyper-inflation? Government spending and debt. 2025 – government spending is projected to continue to increase peaking at 117,554,800 ARS. According to the CATO Institute as of 2020: “Major peso devaluations have, of course, been associated with each crisis. And with those devaluations, the burden of Argentina’s debt load explodes, and defaults follow. To put out the fires associated with these defaults, Buenos Aires has regularly rung the alarm at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) firehouse. But this has been to no avail. It’s often made things worse…”

Translation: 1) Argentina is cooking the books with respect to the real value if inflation. 2) Argentina has pushed 60% of the population into poverty in less than 2 years. 3) Despite slashing government offices, government spending continues to RISE. 4) A host contributor to Argentina’s malaise is about to increase as the IMF gives them another $20 billion on their outstanding $65 Billion in default.

The IMF programs don’t provide cures but instead create addicts!

MILEI: “Economic growth depends on institutions. The central axis is the institutions because those institutions shape the framework and the moral foundations of a society.” This ideology is completely perpendicular to Libertarian Mises who emphasized educating The People. Milei holds that ‘institutions’ are the basis of Rule and Power and that citizens are simply compliant muttons.

Elon’s DOGE Is OK, But Mises Is Way Better ~ Jorge Besada. Critique. Translation: “Despite my perception of Milei being wholly flawed, Musk is not an economist like me and inferior in his methodologies although they work.”

Be Careful What You Wish For