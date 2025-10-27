“Trump has a good reason to bail out Argentina”. ~Politico. There are so many problems with this statement. The largest of which is the supposition that Trump has the authority without Congressional approval. Secondarily, that money would be better invested into America where manufacturing is stalled and prices keep rising.

So why is Trump really bailing out Argentina? Because its debt holders include Blackrock, Pimco, and Fidelity as well as the Paris Group, Sandglass Capital (founder is Ukrainian, co-founder is Jewish), Kenneth Dart, and Alliance Bernstein. The Paris Group is actually a subsidiary of Sankari Investment Group, a UAE company formed by Dr. Abdulkater Sankari. And of course, Bernstein Alliance is a Zionist global asset firm. In other words, American Taxpayers are bailing out the Zionist hedge funds holding multiple Trillions of Wealth. Because Milei has destroyed Catholic Argentina and sold the country to Zionists.

Despite all polls and live events revealing vast disapproval of Milei – he has won the midterms by a ‘landslide’ of fraud and corruption which we will likely see in coming protests. Trump had told Milei that if he didn’t win then the $40 billion in bailout was off the table. An odd assertion given that the bailout is for the country – not Milei… Or is it?

Within the bailout, Trump is asking Milei to sell 80,000 tonnes of meat to the US. While 60% or more of Argentinians are on food subsidies due to poverty rates. And while US ranchers are scrambling to make ends meet. Creating a Blitzkrieg for America? The US imports 2.1 MILLION tonnes of beef annually from Brazil, Australia and Canada. Given the tariffs Trump imposed on Canada and Brazil, and the tariff free import from Argentina, Trump is actually dictating the markets of other countries. And thus, their economies.

A power so vast and corrupted no one person should have such a levy. While The US Bank prints more fake paper money. The US dollar fell roughly 11% this year against other currencies and is expected to drop another 10% next year.

While US ranchers will see their profits cut, soybean farmers are watching as Argentina sells their product to China while they can’t due to the tariff war. But the order came down from on High and Trump is dutifully abiding by Israeli orders. Argentina must be saved and Milei, like Zelenskky, gets a cut.

As Trump continues his drive to surround himself with ‘yes’ men, the new Fed Chair nominees favor Kevin Hassett who previously worked with the Clinton, Romney and McCain campaigns, was a weekly columnist for Bloomberg, and advised Trump on the Economic Lockdown during CoVid. Not exactly stellar Republican – but then neither is Trump. An economic disaster waiting in the wings unless Trump blinks and nominates Jewish Blackrock COO Rick Rieder. A move that would further the Argentina connection.

Between December 2023 and July 2025, 18,000 businesses have closed and 253,800 registered jobs have been lost in Argentina. I seriously doubt these people voted to extend Milei’s tenure. A tenure not just mired in economic collapse, but in corruption and theft as alleged against his sister whom he appointed to office given her vast political career as a high school graduate Tarot Reader. Neither Milei nor his ‘sister’ are in any relationship, have never been married, no children. Oddly, Milei refers to his ‘sister’ using the male pronoun when calling her El Jefe, the boss.

Although Milei pretends to be an advocate of the Libertarian Party, which garnered him support from the Heritage Foundation, nothing in his background confirms anything other than the fact that he was on television a few times. The mid-terms were marred by exceptionally low turnout for a country that mandates voting. Typically, turnout ranges around 78%, however Argentina only reported a 68% turnout this election.

While measuring Argentina’s inflation as the means for determining Milei’s success is rooted in corruption, a paper released by the Journal of Monetary Economics criticizes Argentina’s voracity claiming, “Argentina’s online inflation rate is nearly three times higher than the official estimate.” In addition, the official rate of poverty is considered to be wholly underreported while GDP growth differentials were significant - .5% vs the government’s 10%. These ongoing disparities were first noted in 2007 compared to data convened by MIT.

Playing with statistics is not an unknown in America either with baskets manipulated by just about every President including Trump who has demanded the statistic reveal what he wants Americans to believe. For example, his latest statement that beef prices have risen over 14% under his term to date, doesn’t hold water to the overall 2.8% bread basket released by his Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For now, Argentina is dutifully run by a criminal whose wealth has risen 65% in the last year. As a side note it is interesting that Netanyahu’s original name was Milei – kowsky…