A Sunni terrorist, al Qaeda aligned group designated as Al Shabaab has been operating in Somalia since 2006. It came about as a youth uprising due to the invasion of Somalia by Ethiopia. The listing of its ideology has been largess expanded to include antisemitism and antichristian and anti West despite the fact that their entire organization was created to fight Ethiopia… So, what happened?

According to their account - "Zionist-Crusader aggression", in which the United States "unleashed its 'hunting dogs' in Ethiopia and Kenya" by deploying "the world's crusader forces" to counter the rise of the Islamic Courts Union.” Sharia Law in Sunni Islam. Freeing this country by the Western Crusaders has resulted in a 20 year war. Ongoing. The dispute was internal. Rooted in tribes and religion. But the US sought to intervene and like every intervention – it blew up!

Like every intervention, the goal was resources. Somalia is rich in untapped; uranium, iron ore, copper, natural gas, salt, gypsum, bauxite – and oil. Nobody fights a war over windmills and solar – it is always minerals and oil. ALWAYS. And Somalia is no exception. Every President and Prime Minister has been ‘installed’ via coup from western nations. The purpose of which is – control of the resources. Most presidents and PM’s have had some education/training in western schools –

The entirety of Africa was apportioned to European and Western control – just like the New Middle East which did not even exist until the Ottoman Empire was vacated in WWI by – Europe. The apportioning is always done with the insertion of puppet governments. Governments that will do the bidding of the Zionists and the West, aka US. Because Africa’s wealth is beyond imagination should they ever be able to own it.

Israel attacked Iran to gain access to their resources. The CIA, MI6 and Mossad took control of Ukraine to ravage their – resources. Trump wanted Greenland for its – resources. Israel is decimating Palestine to confiscate their – resources. And Trump is complicit. As is every western leader. Why? Because Europe is depleted and running on empty. Israel never had anything – that was an illusion. And somewhere in the stage – someone got the great idea to convolute the theft and call it ‘Freedom’ – ‘Liberating the oppressed’.

The Topsy-Turvydom of the Trump effect is to create a Hero-god. He saved the world by stopping the conflict between Iran and Israel – which was initiated by – Israel – Trump’s FIRST born child. So he saved us from what he created. That is the CIA – the same CIA that then uses the resources of other countries to own the global Mafia Cartel. The same CIA that Trump has NOT dismantled despite his election claim – because they are creating the Trump Mirage.

It isn’t a tactic first orchestrated by Trump, it is a tactic that can be traced to ancient history and likely every president to different degrees. The problem is that it works so well. Therefore every narcissist in the world employs it without a second thought. Like every mental disease, there are ‘degrees’ of the psychosis. Actors are all narcissists. They exist in a wide range of occupations from physicians, to sports, to politicians etc… Their narcissism typically is revved by power and power corrupts and corruption leads to devious behaviors worthy of – Blackmail. A cycle.

Trump is quite rehearsed in this tactic. Ten days into his 2025 Presidency he began bombing Somalia – because keeping a nation in chaos translates to stolen resources. Syria and Afghanistan were other examples. And every president is guilty. Framing themselves as ‘heroes’ in the process. Like a broken record. This is what the Deep State looks for in a candidate – can he lure the majority populace into believing this person is a ‘Hero’? If not, the candidate is buried.

A Hero of the Deep State intifada can thus do anything outside of Law. Law doesn’t exist. It is an illusion. They tried framing Kamala as some sort of Chauncey The Gardner with Buddhist wisdom – flopped hard.

Unable to dissolve the Ukraine war, Trump needed a Hero entry – voila – Israel was ordered to create a war with Iran. Civilian casualties are never a consideration, in fact, the more the better for PR. Thus Trump is hailed as a Hero and the brainwashed grovel to the King of Peace. Nominated by Norway. The crux of the Black Knights of Deep State royalty from the Roman Empire.

I wanted a hero. Guilty as charged. For the first 23 years of my life, my dad was my Hero. But the military subjected officers and troops to heinous chemical diseases via experiments on how best to kill off the civilian population without being detected. And he became one of hundreds of thousands of victims. And they took him from me. For no viable reason other than Deep State Protocol.

He was a great father, a tremendous dad. Who believed in his country, his government, and his military. A man of integrity – a spook – who knew too much.