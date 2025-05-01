Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Dissident Voice's avatar
The Dissident Voice
2h

I would have thought the signing of the Ukraine deal would be a win for Trump.... But it seems the devil is in the details. You must be very wealthy being able to research and understand all this as you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture