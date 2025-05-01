The watered down US/Ukraine Deal has created a new US colony in Europe. Greenland fell by the wayside and would have been a far cleaner and likely more valuable deal than Ukraine. Unfortunately, the only difference between Ukraine in 2014 and Ukraine in 2025 – is who is running the show. In 2014 – it was Soros et al. In 2025 it is Trump et al. Same deal, different names stamped on the graves. The most significant aspect being the rare earth minerals that may – or may not even exist.

These minerals are critical in the manufacture of – everything including; all weapons and all tech. The US has little, China has most, and time was NOT in Trump’s favor. Sitting perilously over the new $1 trillion defense budget, these minerals are essential in order to re-load a viable military inventory in the event we want to take out The World … Lesson Learned: Civilizations didn’t die off because of climate change, they died off at the hands of the biggest marauders. He with the biggest stick – WINS.

An embarrassing revelation that apparently accounts for ¾ of human brains. WAR was Biblical. Humans were created to War each other. You can’t have peace – unless first you war. You can’t have love without first hating. The nihilism is depressing.

Who first proposed the existence of rare earths in Ukraine? Who started this hubrub? “Reports from the National Institute of Strategic Studies, BBC, and the Al Jazeera indicate that Ukraine has potentially significant rare earth resources.” The basis for these claims is generated by Soviet era geological surveys done over 50 years ago that were potentially ‘flawed’.

Russia has rare earth mines in the Irkutsk Region, Lovoozerskoye, Murmansk Region, and Siberia. NONE of these regions are remotely in a grid that might include Ukraine. The National Institute of Strategic Studies is Ukrainian, located in Kyiv, led by Oleksandr Bogomolov. His degree is in Arabic linguistics. Obviously, the BBC and Al Jazeera are not geological references… either. And no one has conducted ANY testing to determine if the rumor is factual.

The reports that make the statements for ‘potential’ reveal the areas where possible, potential, maybe, mineral deposits, including rare earths, are located – are now in regions under Russian control. Art of The Deal = Due Diligence. The only operational mine is owned by an Australian company, Volt Resources, whcih holds 70 percent of Ukraine’s major graphite operation. The Zavallivsky mine has been active since 1934, however its output value is under $18 million.

Meaning, Trump may have signed a Deal that is worth $-0- and was sucker punched by Zelenskky and his European Deep State Moles. Meanwhile, Putin knows this too and is watching as Trump makes dangerous threats against Russia which could completely wipe out Trump’s credibility and upend Russia. The Mineral and Oil deal calls for the US and investors to rebuild Ukraine … the same deal put forth by EU. A deal that was supposedly brokered between Zelenskky and Lindsey Graham months ago to destroy Trump.

The $12-$14 TRILLION worth of reserves was manufactured, there is zero evidence of any rare earths. The purpose? To force Trump to make a deal and continue to fund Ukraine via US TAXPAYERS.

The deal, authored and signed by Scott Bessent and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that a reconstruction investment fund will be created to attract western money in a 50/50 partnership which eliminates all previous loan obligations Ukraine has to the US, ie $300+ Billion. Income from the fund will not be taxed, and the US will re-continue providing weapons.

Problem? Ukraine already has a Reconstruction Fund... It's address is 211 East 43rd Street, 7th Floor, New York, New York. It is managed by Pavlo Kostyuk, an economic major from Rutgers University. NONE of his listed previous employments exist.

According to the BBC, without ANY geological studies or analysis, has determined all the rare earth deposits are in Crimea and Donetsk. The obvious strategy would thus be to force President Trump into a war against Russia over rare earth’s in regions now owned by Russia while claiming the rights belong to the US. A wholly Deep State move to once again create WWIII.

Given Bessent’s former employer was Soros Fund Management… It isn’t looking good…Back stabbers United. I wonder if any of those Humpty Dumpty spiffy expert economists berating Trump thought to warn him about Due Diligence...