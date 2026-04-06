In the event Trump foregoes a nuclear annihilation to ‘save face’, what does the aftermath look like? A devastated Iran will require billions in rebuild and repairs. Charging a fee for every ship passing through the strait would assist in mitigating the costs. Two formidable allies: Russia and China. The Barter System that was shared by Cuba and China and Venezuela and Chine could easily move to Iran – oil for rebuilding. Alienating the west and possibly the new world order of Agenda 2030.

ART of WAR: TO have the Military is essential to the ability of a President to survive. But the nuances of being supported by the Military are built on different values. Values that Trump has never known. This would be Trump’s Achilles Heel. Hegseth’s military firings will backfire. Ignoring the losses is not a strategic move, but like every President before him, Trump is counting on the fact that an impeachment would give the White House to Vance, something democrats and republicans and… independents do not want to see happen.

There is no turning back what Trump has done to America on the global stage. China has most recently developed a trade and security relationship with Vietnam while Trump is cursing and bombing and destroying the last vestige of America’s power. Our 250 year anniversary will be a wake.

The Middle East countries that sided with the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait, are likely to maintain a respectful distance given their countries became targets due to the US military bases. Bulldozing those sites, they will make their choices more carefully while enlarging their relations with neutral countries, including China and Russia. The EU has decided its citizens must starve and die in support of the Rothschild’s last bastard child – Ukraine. Depleted. Weary. Rising Inflation will consume the EU.

South America is projected to be Trump’s next doomsday revival. Despite Trump’s rhetoric, Venezuela’s economy has slipped further into decay with oil production collapsing under a oil infrastructure in disrepair. Brazil’s Lula fears he will be Trump’s next victim. Forcing Brazil into the arms of Russia and China. As South America watches the chaos of King Trump, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rico, Mexico and Canada are ramping up tourism initiatives to boost their respective economies. Setting record numbers in 2026 as governments create an escape for those weary of war and death wishes.

Capturing picturesque visuals of seascapes and colorful villages, they contrast the death sentences imposed by Israel and the antisemitism campaigns for prison terms by the US. With one exception, Argentina which has completely capitulated to Zionist Israel.

While influencers pedal lies after lies, the damning of democrats for everything nefarious is no longer even worthy of a response. The line has now become – ‘maybe Trump isn’t the greatest, but he’s better than the liberal hacks’… Ignoring the obvious – over 50% of American voters are now third party – Independents. The millennial voter base which supported Trump – is gone. Wiped. The Gen Z voter base is seeing a resurgence in joining the Catholic Church in hopes of finding roots in community – a community which favors peace and stability over war and hatred.

The elections will shift. Boomers will die off and their base in the Trump doctrine of turn a blind eye will be Americas past. A future that is younger, more pragmatic, more rooted in core truths will begin America anew. A few within the Palantir Division of chaos may find themselves isolated. Competition is outpacing America as our penchant for war has distracted us from improving much of anything else. China will be the beacon of manufacturing and IT Advancement. Russia could become the beacon of Agriculture and oil.

Ukraine. Europe still defends Ukraine because their Master won’t let it go. We all understand Ukraine, like Israel, is a drag on global prosperity. But Russia is still holding tenuously to its honor of patience as they are continually prodded to go into a full scale war that would ignite the EU. Ultimately, the EU would lose, but humanity would not just shift, the damage would be indelible. Leaving in its wake a grand cavern stretching across the entire continent.

While the Powers have been manipulating this outcome for hundreds of years, it was Trump, the man Epstein referred to as the most evil person he’s met, it was Trump’s role to hasten the demise. Through the most impenetrable means of deception – the sterile demise of religion: Evangelical Protestants aligned with Zionists vs Catholics.

Trump claims he will bomb the cattle, the peoples of Iran, into Hell. Straight out of the Torah and Kabbala. The goyim. Guess that would cover about 80% of Americans too. At which point the military will divide themselves with a knife and Hegseth will have few that would consider it their honor and integrity and duty to slay the American peoples. Creating a Civil War, a religious war, and a war of attrition. Trump is that unstable…

Possible Check-Mate? Iran has threatened to close the Bab Al-Mandeb – which impacts the shipping from the Indian Ocean through the Red Sea, and the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean cutting off ALL of Europe. The strait is between Yemen to its northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.