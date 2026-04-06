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Ted's avatar
Ted
6hEdited

Should be another week chocked full of breaking news and drum rolls Helena. Both sides of this war appear to be dug in regarding their positions. And they are not backing down.

It does seem even with already excessive damage done that escalating may be in the cards.

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39racka's avatar
39racka
14m

I enjoy reading this newsletter, it gives me a rundown on what's going on. However reading daily all the alternative news for 5 yrs, it has become clear that they're all focused only on PROBLEMS! I haven't found a channel yet that would focus only on SOLUTIONS! And that's the reason why everything is going down. The spiritual law says "what you focus on, expands". So you focus on the bad, more bad is given to you. Or "where your attention goes, there energy flows" and that energy builds your world. So basically, they create a problem, maybe not even a real one, everyone is drawn to it, discussing it, commenting and before you know you have just build the world for them....all they had to do is "planting a seed". Just like in the documentary "Praying for Armageddon", 100 million Americans are building it. That's a lot of focused energy, you want Armageddon, ok, the universe will provide the players and actors to carry it out. So blaming individual players is just feeding the division. There are now excellent books that will open eyes for those who are willing to see and want to create a good world, yes it's absolutely possible, just let your focus flow to the image of the world you want!

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