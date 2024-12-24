Genesis 28: Then the man said, “Your name will no longer be Jacob, but Israel, because you have struggled with God and with humans and have overcome.”

2 Peter 2:4 “God did not spare the angels who sinned but threw them down into Tartarus…” The pit of fallen angels, or demons. The only biblical occurrence of the term Tartarus is 2 Peter where it is forever mistranslated “Hell.”

The oldest complete manuscript written in Hebrew is from the 11th century AD. The first list of the Old Testament manuscripts in Hebrew, were created by Benjamin Kennicott (1718–1783) and published by Oxford in two volumes in 1776 and 1780. 260,000 Hebrew manuscripts were discovered in an old synagogue in Cairo, Egypt, 10,000 of which are biblical manuscripts. Why would manuscripts written in Hebrew be in Egypt? Egypt was primarily Arabic, Egyptian and Aramaic from what was Mesopotamia. Hebrew did not yet exist as a word.

Hebrew script is actually the Phoenician alphabet. Modified sometime around the 6th century AD by scribes.

There was no Hebrew script in ancient history. It was of the Phoenician period between 1500 and 300 BC. The Phoenicians were seafaring marauders who continually attacked the peaceful Minoans of Crete – and are believed to ultimately be responsible for the complete demise of Minoans.

Paleo Hebrew is Canaanite and Aramaic. Meaning Hebrew did not exist. The language spoken by Jesus and his disciples was Aramaic.

DEAD SEA SCROLLS: the 1st century BCE dating states that the Hebrew version is actually paleo Hebrew or – Aramaic. Notably in the Paleo-Hebrew Leviticus Scroll.

When carbon dating parchment scrolls made from animal hides, the sample and extracts for producing a carbon date can vary by hundreds or thousands of years depending upon sample pretreatment. As a result carbon dating of all parchments in this context is unreliable.

Ink cannot be dated because it fades and disappears within a relatively short time frame.

In researching ancient history, the terms Hebrew or Jews did not exist. Ancient history is replete with references to the Akkadian, Syriac, and Mesopotamian languages. There is no reference to Hebrew as a language or peoples. There is no mention of Israel or Judah. The scribes that added these terms are from the 11th thru the 16th centuries. Thus creating a manufactured history.

Aramaic, and Greek are the only languages of the Bible. Aramaic originated in Syria – not Israel. The language spread to what is now Iran, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey. Israel is not even mentioned.

In 500BC – “So called, Jewish people, wrote and spoke in Aramaic.” It is ‘believed’ these magi were sorcerers possibly from the Essenes. Genesis 22:20-24, lists twelve Aramean tribes. The descendants of the Arameans are Christian. Aramaic was the “lingua franca” or the “common language” for the Eastern Mediterranean from roughly 700 BCE to 200 CE.

This is what The Dead Sea Scrolls look like:

From these fragments – the entirety of the modern Hebrew Bible was created. The Dead Sea Scrolls were written on parchment made of processed animal hide known as vellum (approximately 85.5–90.5% of the scrolls), papyrus, aka paper (estimated at 8–13% of the scrolls), and sheets of bronze (copper and tin) composed approximately 1.5% of the scrolls. Copper was not used as a writing medium until the 15th and 16th centuries.

The Scrolls were found in the Qumran Caves in the Jordanian desert and written in Greek and Aramaic. Various arrowheads were also found in the caves. Arrowheads cannot be carbon dated. The fragments of parchment were carbon dated based on the script style. Why couldn’t they date the hides?

The ‘mummified remains of one child’ was inside the cave which historians claim dates from 10,500 years ago. However, bones disintegrate within 10-50 years.

Ink wasn’t fully developed for parchment until the 13th and 15th centuries AD.

The Qumran caves were a part of the Hellenistic Greek culture that spanned the entirety of the Mediterranean. The source for much of the time period is based on Polyblus’, The Histories. His writings are used as the basis of ancient history for the Greeks and Romans beginning around 264 BC. The oldest surviving manuscript of The Histories is dated from the 10th and 14th centuries.

The Qumran dynasty and caves were destroyed by the Romans in 68 AD. It is believed the caves were originally inhabited by the Essenes, a sect of magic/sorcerers who Jesus described as ‘pious simpletons’. Their existence is based on Pliny The Elder, Flavius and Philo of Alexander.

The Essenes

Philo was a Greek Egyptian. All of his original texts are lost. Pliny The Elder’s texts are written in the 13th century. Flavius texts – oldest surviving written in 11th century.

It is postulated that the first ‘ink’ was actually made of ash which fades within days or months. Around the 9th century AD, Iron salts, such as ferrous sulfate (made by treating iron with sulfuric acid), were mixed with tannin from gallnuts (they are protusions that grow on oak trees) and a thickener to make ink. When first put to paper, this ink is bluish-black. It lasts 3-4 years.

It is interesting to note that Parchment is still the only medium used by traditional religious Jews for Torah Scrolls or tefilin and mezuzahs, and is produced by large companies in Israel today.

The oldest Torah scroll in existence is the Bologna Scroll dated from the 13th century although previous dating put it at the 17th century.

Today, scientific techniques supposedly date papyrus ( paper) and can be applied to parchment (hides) as well. They do not date the age of the writing but the preparation of the parchment itself. Dating ‘paper’ is a relatively fictious statement. But the claim exists.

Fabricating a papyrus or even a parchment via the ‘preparation method’ is quite possible.

While it is feasibly possible also to radiocarbon date certain kinds of ink, it is extremely difficult to do due to the fact that they are generally present on the text only in trace amounts. So how is it possible for these ‘trace amounts’ to be preserved for thousands of years?

It is believed that iron gall ink was used for the Bologna Scroll. This ink is believed to have been the standard between the 5th and 19th centuries. The chemicals used to create this ink were not known until the 19th century – 1838 to be exact. One such chemical ingredient is tannic acid which is used in the US in; meat, dairy, baked goods, non alcoholic beverages, alcohol, hard candy and animal fat. In every other country – it is a prohibited carcinogen.

Why do the scientists use the phrase, ‘it is believed’ if they have the scientific processes to ‘know’? I think this was what Kary Mullis emphasized in his critique of NIH and Fauci.

The Old Testament books of Esdras, book of chronicles and book of Malachi and Nehemiah were believed to be written by Esdras who lived in the 5th century.

In dating books and parchments, there is a common caveat that accompanies every single date – ‘it is believed’.