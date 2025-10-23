The Trump teams impressive announcement of new investments pledged for America is worthy of a bit of analysis. For example:

Apple: has pledged a $600 billion investment for “US manufacturing and workforce training”. Apple’s Net Worth is $56.9 billion. Current Cash is $61 Billion on Current Liabilities of $95 Billion. Where will they find $600 Billion? The Money Changers?

Project Stargate: Japan-based Softbank and U.S.-based OpenAI and Oracle, announced a $500 billion private investment in U.S.-based artificial intelligence infrastructure, ie data processing. Softbank’s working capital is (-$3 Trillion). OpenAI, currently a nonprofit, to Hit $12.7 Billion in Revenue This Year. But Won’t Be Profitable Until $125 Billion in Revenue, Per Bloomberg. Oracle’s financial statements reveal Net Equity of just $20 Billion.

The vast majority of these proposed ‘pledges of investment’ are for data centers and Big Pharma research toward more Vaccines, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Astra Zeneca, Roche, etc… The benefit to the average citizen is virtually nonexistent. Data Centers facilitate entertainment streaming, internet and computer services, provide the necessary hosting infrastructure for robotics and AI, and in the short term enhance construction. Trump’s enhancement of Big Pharma is a direct attack on the health of American citizens.

The Trump Time Warp:

Meanwhile, instead of Trump pushing for more investment in the next generation of fuel, hydrogen, he is opening federal land and coastal seas to more oil drilling, further harming the environment. The plague of the mindset running the White House initiatives now includes building a ‘ballroom’ as a priority over solving the exponential rise of the cost of living.

Innovation is tabled as China takes the lead. From a future standpoint, the US is on an economic death spiral. It takes 3-6 years to build to fruition a large Data Center. A large center uses upwards of 5 million gallons of water daily – insurmountable in a fragile resource environment.

The next generation of chips are being made from gallium instead of silicon. China holds 83% to 90% of those global reserves and thus is holding the cards in the tech advancement. However, it is inevitable that gallium will be replaced by another more viable means of energy as evolution is the mainstay of technology. So, instead of building data centers that may very well be obsolete by the time they come onboard, it would make more sense to advance the evolution.

In the midst of the trade and tech war with China, Xi Jinping has announced a Five Point Plan: rapid tech development, economic development, self-reliance, national security and improving people’s livelihoods. Amidst an upcoming meeting with Trump and Jinping, Trump still thinks he has the upper hand and has taken a temporary conciliatory tone to the talks which could easily upend into rage and threats of Hiroshima. Something Jinping is all too aware of as he watches the hypocrisy afforded Russia. An ally for a day. This has become the Trump rhetoric which is viewed with fear internationally and yet Maga seem oblivious. Extending the yardstick to the length of a football field.

Quantum physics is the next generation being researched and tested by China, Russia and the US in the race for supremacy. The difference is that Russia and China are ‘collaborating’ instead of competing, bumping the US to third place. While quantum computing would still require data centers, the facility infrastructure would be wholly different and require specialized and unique hardware, shielding, noise reduction and cooling mechanisms

Whether Trump’s ‘investment deals’ ever come to fruition would necessitate more than a pledge and a vague description. Spiking a number of global wars will NOT benefit any of these investments and could demonstrate that the War Department is the ONLY specific agenda while everything else is just noise and deflection. Putin has made it clear that he is done with Trump’s checkers mess and tomahawks and strikes inside Russia could have global ramifications that will send development into the stone age.

Both China and Russia have emphatically stated they are through with the Flip-Flop King’s highly antagonistic, robustly psychotic, and toxic bombast childish and unstable. The world has moved on from the American Bullypit and is focused on advancement in unity.