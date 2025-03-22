The Bernie Sanders Oligarchy Tour is making waves across Colorado and Arizona. Joined by AOC, the tours are utilizing similar tactics as Kamila Harris in her fake campaigns designed to create a Hollywood perception. In Greeley, Sanders and AOC simply crashed an event organized by Senator Michael Bennett and his invitation only attendees. The MSM would have us believe that Sanders drew the crowd. WHY? Same reason Kamala used fake stage sets and paid actors.

In Denver thousands of apparently unemployed people showed up on a Friday afternoon to hear free music. And again a ten minute speech by Sanders and AOC whose farting comment has become the meme of the week.

The Oligarchy theme is odd, given the government still hosts 535 Congressional members who see to be absent these past 3 months, busily doing absolutely nothing except further the rally of unessential PAID millionaires.

Sanders website claims that all funding for his events are thru “Friends of Bernie Sanders” a PAC absent of any billionaires. According to Open Secrets the PAC hasn’t existed since 2005. “*Based on data released by the Federal Election Commission on March 22, 2025 except for independent expenditure and communication cost, contributions to federal candidates, and contributions from individual donor data, which were released by the Federal Election Commission on February 06, 2025.” ODD.

According to good ole Bernie’s website, he suggests a way to raise $16 trillion in capital by: 1) charging the fossil fuel industry $3.085 trillion, 2) charging $6.4 trillion to the electricity industry, 3) reducing defense spending by $1.2 trillion, 4) saving $1.3 trillion in federal and state ‘safety net’ spending?, and 5) charging large corporations $2 trillion. It is notable that Sanders, a Jewish born Marxist/Communist, has a bachelor in arts degree. And not a whit of economics, accounting, or finance to support anything dribbling from his mouth.

So how is Sanders really funding this tour given his PAC doesn’t exist? Act Blue. According to Open Secrets, between 2023 and 2024, Act Blue raised over $3.8 BILLION. A quick research on the $5,000 individual funders in Open Secrets scroll of Act Blue funding reveals entities and people that don’t exist. And some that may be falsified. Over 30,000 people who purportedly gave exactly $5000 each.

Further delving into Open Secrets, expenditures were $3.8 billion. What is available in this very dark money portal is the fact that in one year, Act Blue paid salaries of over $45 million, nearly $8 million in administrative, $7 million in ‘unaccounted’ and $145,000 in Campaign expenses….there were donations to Kamala Harris via a name-change from Biden – and DNC Services Corp. all of which seem to have been re-directed to various Media, including: Del Ray Media, Media Buying & Analytics, Main Street Media, Flex Point Media, Strategic Media Services, Screen Strategies Media, Full Reach Media, Grassroots Media, etc……… 50 in total.

Strategic Media Services is located at 4601 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington VA – a building that also houses government offices and NGO’s. One such tenant is BlueHalo, whose revolutionary technologies include ‘orbital warfare’ for the DoD. Del Ray Media received the most funding – it has closed permanently – it was located in Alexandria VA – according to Zillow it was a 1000 sq ft mobile/manufactured trailer. Grassroots Media is a sports media company in Tennessee.

Full Reach Media no longer exists and is now redirected to Performance One Media in Centennial CO.

It appears, that these Media Expenditures should be a DOGE AUDIT. Given Act Blue is already under investigation for Democrat fraud, foreign money laundering, and financing terrorism, Bernie's use of their funding is rather unscrupulous and probably CRIMINAL. While the little money is claiming Russia, China and Iran ( of course ), the BIG MONEY should be investigating the CIA, State Department and Department of Defense. Interestingly, not only is Bernie Sander funneling money from this entity, so is Elizabeth Warren.

Given over half of their expenditures are accounted for as ‘unclassified’ - $7 billion, the schematic of fraud is intensely escalated. DNC Services Corp is a laundering facilitator. The FEC is also involved in over-seeing these fake transactions and doing nothing to mitigate - revealing a circular of under-the-table cash.

The implications would thus revert to FEC, Ellen Weintraub - Jewish, and Commissioner Allen Dickerson – as appointed under the Biden Regime. Despite being told by Trump to vacate her seat, Weintraub is refusing while still having access to sensitive data and shredding services. The accountability for the fraud of the DNC Services Corp and Act Blue are on her watch. And Bernie Sanders claims to be using these laundered funds for his Oligarchy Tour with AOC – illegally.