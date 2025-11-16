While Trump humbly boasts about what a great dad he was because he said no to drugs and alcohol, it appears the Coup Makers are intending a massive strike inside Venezuela. The ‘peacemaker’ is angling to once again bomb a sovereign country because Israel was unable to install their proxy, Maria Machado and the pariah state of Israel needs to manufacture new allies from which to extort aide and resources.

In 2020, Operation Gideon was initiated to overthrow Maduro via the mercenary mission utilizing Silvercorp USA. Founded by ex Army special op, Jordan Goudreau, originally from Canada, the operation was an abject failure. He deployed sixty men, eight of whom were killed and 2 captured – both ex-Green Berets. It is asserted that the US DEA financed the incursion for $213 million. This was Trump’s first foray. This time he is sending in the Big Guns.

While some pundits believe the invasion is motivated by oil, Israel’s history would indicate they want the entire country under their proverbial thumb. Like America. Unfortunately, China envisions other ideas concerning its zero-tariff trade partner and has no intention of simply allowing the American Israeli War machine to decimate their partner. China has an inherent interest in that it has loaned Venezuela a significant amount of money in exchange for oil deliveries. But there is another catch – Venezuela has rare earth minerals.

Venezuela’s rare earth elements and critical minerals are being extracted in areas under the control of guerrilla groups. The problem is growing in the Amazon Basin: the Guiana Shield, one of the oldest continental fragments in the world contains rich deposits of critical minerals, including tin, tungsten, tantalum and rare earth elements. The guerilla groups have been selling the rare earths to China.

Colombian guerrilla groups including the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), control much of the illegal mining in southern Venezuela. The FARC is a communist revolutionary group formed via the Bolshevik conquest in 1924. The ELN is also a Marxist-Leninist faction guerilla unit which was at one point led by Catholic Priest, Camillo Torres Restrepo, who became friends with Joseph Stalin. It is comprised of local peasants.

However, it is the CIA that has been the global Drug trafficking Cartel for 80 years. They were the main Cartel charged with operations via the Corsican Gang in France in the 1930’s. Korea in the 40’s and 50’s. Burma, Thailand and Laos during the 70’s. Nicaragua in the 80’s, Venezuela and Colombia in the 90’s, Afghanistan throughout our 20 year war, and Mexican Cartels during Trump’s first presidential tenure. ALL of which have been documented by investigators and journalists including some who were suicided for their efforts.

Today, Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, is not a fan of ‘barbarian Trump’ and has posited an alliance with Venezuela to counter US aggression. Trump has sanctioned Petro, designating him as operating the Colombia drug cartel, while threatening 25% tariffs. Is it because the CIA has lost control over their operations in Colombia and Venezuela that Trump is positioning a War? Is it because Venezuela’s rare earths are going to China instead of the US? Or is it oil? The complexity would dictate it is all of the above.

Both Colombia’s and Venezuela’s trade with China have increased greatly over recent years. Squeezing out the CIA while keeping China flush in oil from Russia and Venezuela.

Once again, Trump is attacking the dragon without advance strategic thinking into the tribble effect. Should Trump anger China’s Xi Jinping, they could simply revoke the temporary one year resolution regarding rare earths in retaliation. Most of the Trump rare earth deals so far produce little and have a small impact on the supply deficiency. New mines can take 6 or more years to begin production. China is essential in order for the War Department to survive. The CIA drug trade is small potatoes by comparison.

Had true strategic thinking been employed, America would have waited until rare earth’s were bountiful or replaced before triggering a China War. As it is, our stockpiles have been severely depleted. America and the entire west have been defeated once again – this time in Ukraine. And the supposed ‘greatest militaries in the world’ have lost yet another war.

China has shown that the means to another country’s resources is not achieved through the battlefield. Yet the western Bolsheviks know nothing else and thus have triggered endless lost wars wherein our soldiers are effectively suicided on the battlefield by incompetent Generals whose ribbons are handed out like Amazon confetti. Our fathers and brothers, sons and grandsons, are fodder just as we witnessed in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

And Trump is willing to sacrifice more men to appease Israel’s demonic obsession with death. Will China and Colombia intervene?