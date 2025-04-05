In 2,000 the number of global cancer cases was 10.1 million. By 2022, the number had doubled. By 2040, the number will have tripled. April 2020, the British Health Institute stated there would be a 20% rise in cancer deaths as a result of the CoVid Emergency. Suppression of the Turbo Cancer crisis as a direct result of multiple CoVid vaccinations continues despite overwhelming evidence. WHY? Big Pharma Pressure – in particular; Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca. All of which forced the mRNA toxin.

1700 people in the US will now die every day from cancer. The continent with the lowest rates of cancer is Africa. They also have the lowest vaccination rates in the world. Other countries which follow the same pattern include Yemen, Afghanistan, and Pakistan where the greatest cause of death is more likely to be bombed by western governments.

Switzerland has the highest vaccination rate in the world. Since 2017, their cancer rate has increased by 23%. But there is no correlation between the increase and the CoVid Vax because that would go against the Pharma Controlled Dialogue. NIH~ “The reason Africa has such low cancer rates compared to every other country is due to increased cervical cancer screenings and DNA testing.” Then there is this nugget, “However, despite the HPV vaccine being used in South Africa (free HPV vaccine for schoolgirls started in March 2014) cervical cancer incidence rates in South Africa are still increasing dramatically.”

In other words, now that the HPV Vaccine is being given to school girls in Africa the rate of cervical cancer is growing exponentially. Brought to you by the FAUCI school of thought! The death rate from cervical cancer is 75%. Of course it bears mention that data from Africa is based exclusively on guesses and Ouija Boards given there is no data… Instead the Paris Institute de Pasteur creates the numbers which is then fed to the department of Integrated Mathematical Oncology in Tampa Florida.

Institute de Pasteur in Tunisia:

The Department of Integrated Mathematical Oncology website declares as their superior ‘editor’: Sandy Anderson dabbles in most of these resources and generally pays for stuff. They like to attach Nirvana pictures to their blogs for fun while modeling cancer rates for countries for which they have no data. Sandy writes a lot of papers and continues to get massive grants from NIH. Have they cured anything? Have they discovered the cause of anything? Have they slowed the case load? Their funding comes from the National Cancer Institute whose FY 2024 appropriation was $7.22 BILLION – a fraction of the HHS Funding Bill of $2.61 TRILLION in 2025.

As of 2023, the US government paid Pfizer and Moderna $25.3 Billion for Covid Vaxes. The original cost Pfizer & Moderna charged the government per jab was roughly $20, by 2023, the boosters cost $85 each. Paid for by ALL Taxpayers via Debt. In other words, we funded Big Pharma to give us death jabs causing myocarditis and turbo cancer. And now we pay healthcare to attempt to moderate those diseases. And then we pay for boxes to bury us in a plot of ground which we pay for. While Pharma is immune from all liability. And people who complain get thrown in jail.

Oh, but it gets even more cruel: We then pay the FDA roughly $7 billion per year to ‘authorize’ Big Pharma’s death jabs. Authorizations that were never ‘approved’ because once approved, the liability would no longer be protected. In 2023, when the turbo cancers began to materialize, Pfizer actively redirected its resources toward an mRNA Cancer Vaccine – to the tune of $43 Billion funded by: American Cancer Society, National Cancer Institute, NIH, Research Universities, CDC, WHO, GAVI, and the German, French, and British Governments.

What happens to Pfizer profits? It gets distributed to BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street after paying Directors nearly $400k per year, Executives just under $8 million per year, and Bourla a stipend of merely $33 million. Funded BY TAXPAYERS…. Who can’t sue for death and massive disability.