Fort Detrick was assigned a new Commander under Biden; Major General Paula Lodi. Her credits include going to four different universities including Troy University in Alabama. An odd choice given she was from Massachusetts. But Troy has an interesting contingent – in 2007, Troy opened the Confucius Institute on its campus. It is funded by the Chinese government via Hanban. Given the connection between Fort Detrick and the creation of the CoVid Virus with NIH and Wuhan, China – Lodi’s command under a democrat president bears closer scrutiny.

Lodi’s commission is Medical Service Corps. Her entire career spans a stint in Germany, but primarily at various bases in Texas including Darnell Medical Center which opened in 2016. It focuses on gynecology and behavioral health. The facility utilizes a system called, “Evidence Based Medicine”. For example; during the pandemic, Darnell would not support ivermectin because it would not qualify as ‘GOOD Scientific Evidence’. The hospital has a 2.6 star rating.

More importantly, Darnell subjects its military personnel to Big Pharma trials. Thus the evidence supplied would be Big Pharma. And ONLY Big Pharma.

“Criticisms of Evidence-Based Medicine include its potential to overemphasize clinical trials and systematic reviews, leading to a narrow definition of evidence and a neglect of other important factors like patient preferences and values. Additionally, EBM can be criticized for its reliance on population-based recommendations that may not always be applicable to individual patients, and for the potential for conflicts of interest and biased research.”

With that as Lodi’s training, she has been assigned to Fort Detrick, known for its biomedical research and development, including studies on infectious diseases. Lodi has zero experience in biomedical research, infectious diseases, combat casualty care, operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, chemical and biological defense, combat dentistry, and laser effects. Her assignment to the Maryland bioweapon lab came a few months before the measles outbreaks began – in Texas.

June 2024, Columbia University and La Jolla Institute developed a new measles vaccine wherein antibodies target toward a fusion protein which prevents the virus from completing its merger in the cells. They began testing this new and improved measles vaccine as a clinical trial that could be called ‘Evidence Based Medicine’ under the auspices of NIH.

Despite history, Big Pharma continues to conduct trials on military personnel at the recommendation of the Department of Defense. At the time, that would have been General Austin. And we are back to the Rockefeller Institute in 1911 trialing it’s pneumonia vaccine on military personnel causing a bacterial reaction that was then spread throughout military personnel across the globe. To hide the man-made pandemic, they called it The Spanish Flu and claimed it was avian sourced. Sound familiar? It was responsible for causing the death of between 50 million and 100 million over a two year period.

Using military troops as guinea pigs for Big Pharma is a hideous practice given that in the military volunteerism doesn’t really exist. If your commanding officer tells you to volunteer, saying no is insubordination. For Example: asking civilians to voluntarily stand in front of a nuclear blast to see the effects it will have on their body would never happen. The idea that are technology has so far advanced that we need to still conduct tests on animals and humans is absurd. And perhaps the reasoning is that most of Big Pharma drugs and biological weapons would never be allowed due to the high resolution of disease affects that computers could easily pinpoint. Especially when in context with 100 different vaccines never tested against each other. ALWAYS separately.

Hegseth needs to retire a slew of generals whose only value is in their paycheck and not in their worth. Today there are roughly 621 active generals. In 1990 there were 220. We are not in any war. They are filling no need. And creating more biological weapons is not necessary – we already have plenty to kill the population of planet EARTH.