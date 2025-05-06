While using toxic particulates to block out the sun’s radiation, data centers, phones, computers, towers all EMIT radiation – to the point that when a protester climbed a 5g tower, the foreman stated the man would likely die within a week. When our esteemed scientists declare that the effects of Radio Frequency exposure are nil, that is code for “we have no idea and wouldn’t tell you if we did”.

It is something like the declarations that vaccines have been tested… Just never together. No one has tested the cumulative effects of every vax given from birth to age 19. Why? Because they know the outcome would not be pleasant for Pharma.

Our homes are irradiated with microwaves, fluorescent lights, phones, smart headphones, smart electronics, computers, EV cars, and watches attached to your body. No amount of sun can come close to the amount of radiation we absorb daily. The standard response: “no conclusive evidence that this radiation poses a significant health risk, especially for cancer. While some studies have explored potential links between wireless devices and health, including cancer, they haven't found a definitive connection.”

Translation: No fool wants to conduct such a study and be suicided for revealing the TRUTH.

To add to the misery, we now have PFA’s from lithium battery powered vehicles polluting air, soil and water causing a public health disaster! Green Energy is looking more and more like a hastening of death – shortening of lifespan - as the chemical exposures are radically multiplied.

How do you mitigate exposure? The simple answer – limit exposure. Don’t carry your phone in your pocket. Don’t Smart your home. Get rid of watches that monitor you like a guinea pig, replace fluorescents and stay away from EV vehicles.

A phone requires 160 chips to operate. A Tesla roughly 3000. Nvidia has released its most powerful semi-conductor the Blackwell B200 at a cost of $40,000. Every chip needs to be integrated into a data center. The US has 5,426 data centers representing 45% of centers worldwide. Data Centers are the servers hosting every connectivity. They require vast amounts of water to cool the equipment and require electricity to operate. As of 2023, data centers consumed 4 ½% of total US electricity supplies. The more intense the equipment and AI – the more drain on electricity and water.

World Economic Forum: “The data centres used to train and operate AI models consume much of this energy. A typical AI data centre, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), uses as much power as 100,000 households right now, but the largest centres currently being constructed will consume 20 times that amount.”

Radiation. We irradiate ourselves with Xrays, radiation therapy, mammograms, tanning boxes, data and chips and then try to block the sun from heating planet earth due to the harmful effects of radiation. All while justifying the ‘relatively small amount’ of radiation from one procedure, or from one phone… Instead of the accumulation – like toxic medications and vaccines.

Yet despite all this grand progress and advancement we have made, we still subject animals to torture in laboratories. Torture that is too intense to even talk about because – well everyone knows that if children torture animals they will grow up to be madmen, villains, serial killers… Like the scientists at NIH, or the research island lab off South Carolina. Torture is ‘research’.

I digress.

Big Pharma contributes 18% of all radiation poisoning. Think twice about those routine xrays, annual mammograms, and the value of radiation therapy before subjecting yourself. These same toxic substances are shown to contribute to Alzheimers and Autism both of which show promising cures in detoxing!