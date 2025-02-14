IN listings of the sojourners who attend the Bilderberg Group by various nations – one prominent group remains unidentified – Israel. Each country that is represented is conveyed based on nationality. Yet, Israel is never mentioned. Bilderberg’s founder was Yosef Retinger, a Jewish man whose great grandfather had converted to Catholicism in 1827.

During WWI, Retinger came upon the acquaintance of Arthur Capel, lover and muse to Coco Chanel. It was Capel who inspired Retinger with the concept of a one world government that be ruled by an alliance of British and French Lords. Capel had posited the idea to the then Ministers of both alliances – he also gave court to The Vatican and Woodrow Wilson for this vision.

In the mainstream, Retinger was classified as a Marxist and communist sympathizer. Exiled from his home in Poland, Retiinger traveled to Cuba and Mexico before establishing himself in London. Wherein, Retinger became an MI6 Asset. With the help of Winston Churchil and Pope Paul VIl, Retinger became the driving force in the creation of European League For Economic Cooperation, United Europe Movement, The Hague, and the architect of the Bilderberg conferences in alliance with David Rockefeller, Denis Healey and Prince Bernhard of The Netherlands.

The idea further expanded to create a United States of Europe.

The US connection who Retinger collaborated with was Charles Douglas Jackson, a US government psychological warfare advisor who served as special assistant to Eisenhower in creating war propaganda. Jackson was also key to establishing the Bilderberg Group. He became a liaison between the CIA and the Pentagon.

The basis of the Bilderberg Group was to utilize the wealthiest and most powerful to create the One World government.

Since it’s initiation, the Bilderberg Group has devolved their prestige and included attendees such as: Stacey Abrams, Albert Bourla, Jen Easterly, Anne Applebaum, Eric Schmidt, Peter Theil, Mark Rutte, Jens Stoltenberg, etc… Not nearly of the stature as the eminent Rothschilds, Morgans, and Rockefellers. And perhaps why – they have failed to achieve this dystopia.

So why is Israel excluded?

There are possibly two reasons; 1) the two distinct Cartels colliding with each other, 2) The Jewish attendees withhold release of their names.

I was recently reading about quantum physics wherein the multi-universe concept of infinite parallel earths exist simultaneously within time. CERN has been fervently working on transporting between these parallel universes. Some reports claim they have amassed the breach of time travel to do so. About 9 years ago I met with two CERN employees who told me this is true and several officials attempting the transposition have vanished – leaving their clothes behind in a puddle.

As Stephen Hawking posited, given each parallel would have the same occupants, depositing a foreign occupant who is identical but not of that particular parallel would cause a massive disruption in puncturing the universe potentially causing earth to fall into a black hole.

When looking at the existential war that seems to have encapsulated earth since Abraham bore two opposites via Sara and Hagar, those offsprings have been at war to conquer earth for thousands of years – one envisioned as evil, and one envisioned as good. Could these two have created or been born of a collision of two parallel universes.

But Abraham had a third consort, Keturah, who bore him six sons. The name is most prominent in Africa. Thus, a third dimension evolves in the ‘war’ of domination. Keturah is mentioned somewhat frequently in the Hebrew Bible and other Jewish books – but not elsewhere. A creation? Why? Perhaps to create a legitimacy of an existence that doesn’t exist. Inserting themselves as the Third Collision between Ishmael and Isaac.

Knowing that peace between Ishmael and Isaac would secure Keturah's diminishment from Earth. The Keturah have been the source of wars pitting Ishmael against Isaac so as to destroy them both and insert themselves as World dominant. Yet, their existence is built on false books, their history written by scribes from the 16th century, and their ‘interpretation’ of ‘Chosen’ status by a God and Christ they don’t believe in – Their Downfall within an evil too vast and indescribable for Ishmael or Isaac.

And now Their empire is collapsing – Within an unveiling of TRUTH.