Arno van Kessel is an attorney representing a class-action lawsuit of seven individuals in the Netherlands against Bill Gates for the harm associated with the CoVid vaccine. Peter Stessen is also an attorney working alongside Kessel in this indictment. The lawsuit claims that Gates played a significant role in the pandemic response that led to widespread vaccinations and that he, among others, misled the public on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines despite having knowledge of potential adverse effects.

In June Kessel’s home was raided by police, he was ultimately arrested and is serving 90 days in jail making him ineligible to represent the victims in the lawsuit. Kessel, a member of the Doctors For Truth Foundation, had anticipated deposing PM Mark Rutte and Minister Hugo de Jonge. The charges are ‘medical misinformation’. Although Kessel and Stessen have been calling the Vax out as a bioweapon since 2022, The Netherlands arrest came literally days before the trial.

It is notable that President Trump never acknowledged the fact that his Big Beautiful Vaccine Big Pharma network was injecting DNA as has now been scientifically proven across multiple venues. That this DNA could alter every person injected and create Turbo Cancers and myocarditis among other neurological health maladies.

Google continues to manipulate the algorithms so as to assert that this is all a misinformation conspiracy of deception when in fact Trump has now materialized as the Master of Deceit.

In the US many doctors lost their certifications if they even alluded to anything other than the Big Pharma Script. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other physician groups have sued RFK, Jr. for removing the CoVid Vax from the immunization mandate for healthy children and pregnant women. The notable challenge is directed at children and pregnant women because they represent our only chance to rise above the genocide of America.

The current she/her president of the American Academy of Pediatrics is Susan Kressly. Her career history resume is a hodge-podge of freelance, part-time, and volunteer experiences. She is the co-founder of Shift, a company using AI whereby software systems, devices and applications share your medical information to other entities without your knowledge or effort.

The larger picture purpose of the civil lawsuit was to open the arena to more lawsuits globally by those injured and loved ones murdered. It would also potentially remove the Big Pharma exercise of zero responsibility and liability. Although given Trump’s recent actions it is highly likely he would intervene to protect the Pharmaceuticals.

The Dutch lawsuit claims that Gates knew of the harm the Vax would incur and thus deceived the world into a panic of forced inoculations. Removing the prime attorney in the case is an obvious purposeful obfuscation of justice which reveals that across the globe, not just in America, justice is an illusion. Stakeholders reign. And money is the means. While Gates has been systematically transferring his wealth and holdings into his Foundation to attempt to circumvent the possible outcome of any personal lawsuit, should he be held accountable, those transfers could be reversed if it can be shown he did so to hide his wealth from lawsuit actions against him personally.

The only viable means in this instance to sue Gates Foundation would be to prove ‘negligence’ within the foundation itself which caused harm to others. The problem arises in that the Gates Foundation was active in CoVid 19, but not necessarily the Vaccine. By comparison, GAVI is the vaccine progenitor.

GAVI’s 2024 financial statements do not present a net worth valuation and instead they claim an ‘organizational capital fund’ of roughly $2.2 billion. December 2023, GAVI reorganized to remove itself as a separate entity, making its assets and capital untouchable.

It is naïve to think that Bill Gates wouldn’t put protective cover over his assets to avoid litigation that could strip him of his wealth. In a just judicial system, this could be mitigated similarly in how divorces settlements are scrutinized. But the time involved would be substantial.

Unfortunately, it appears there are no countries left under the label of The West, which have any viable system for legality and consequence for actions – especially if you are wealthy. The Netherlands are in fact the Central Viaduct of the Cartel.