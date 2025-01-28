Bird Flu: Apparently it only affects chickens living in industrialized farm cages. Birds that have never seen or been outside. Yet are infected by wild ducks and geese. In December, the European Food and Safety Authority reported that 71% of California dairy cows had been infected since August. When a farm reports bird flu, the affected flock are euthanized, according to the FDA.

In Weld County Colorado, 1.8 million chickens were euthanized in 2024 in one day. This is why we pay $11 for a carton of a dozen eggs. The reality is the CDC, USDA, and FDA require the farmer to euthanize his entire flock if bird flu is detected in just one bird. The FDA claims the reason for the culling of all birds is because they might die from ‘bird flu’. So essentially, the FDA is assuring their death. In the last quarter of 2024, under the Biden depopulation regime, 20 million chickens were culled.

Liberals claim egg prices are higher because Trump came into office a week ago.

“In 1957, a new flu virus emerged from an avian virus, beginning a pandemic that killed over a million people worldwide and 116,000 in the United States. And for the first time, a study suggested a link between people and bird flu viruses, finding a connection between the new virus and a virus in a turkey.” What is wrong with this statement?

What are the chances that wild bird species in each country across the globe happened to contract bird flu simultaneously? Birds don’t typically fly across the Pacific and Atlantic. Then in 1968, it happened again and the same million people died again… They called it ‘reassortment’. In 1996, a new and improved strain was found in aquatic birds in China which caused the death of 6 humans.

The US CDC has been collaborating with China since 1984. The CDC helps to monitor influenza breakouts promoting vaccine policies and management in conjunction with the Bill Gates Foundation. In 2003, the CDC opened its US office in Wuhan China. Today the CDC operates numerous laboratories across China.

In 2005, the CDC and NIH determined that pigs were the carrier of bird flu. Suddenly, WHO acknowledges the existence of this flu. Nothing happens until 2023 and 2024. Suddenly, cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, and ferrets all test positive for Bird Flu. How does the CDC test for bird flu? They swab the throat of the infected chicken and confirm the flu using the …. Drum roll…. PCR Test. The same non-test that determines nothing used to determine who had CoVid.

The same PCR test created by Kary Mullis who adamantly stated the PCR can not test for any virus. Instead, it tests for antibodies which live in every animal and human. The CDC and NIH have colluded with the USDA to create food shortages. And once again the Bill Gates world population agenda is set in high gear.

The chicken farmer is insured. The Insurance companies pass the cost onto taxpayers and taxpayers get hit twice. Then the grocers up their price of chicken and eggs due to contrived shortages that only affect chickens in factory farms never exposed to the wild outdoors and the taxpayer gets hit a third time.

It is highly likely, the virus does not exist and that chickens in factory farms get diseases from NEVER BEING OUTSIDE!

Two days ago, HHS announced it had awarded Moderna $590 million to create a bird flu vaccine on top of the $176 million awarded last year. The award was per the outgoing Xavier Becerra.

While the U.S. already has vaccines against H5 viruses in its Strategic National Stockpile, apparently, they are based on older technology. Moderna’s new mRNA-based vaccine aims to offer a more effective option. In addition, $300 million is reserved for hospital preparedness and PCR testing for the US population at large.

“The project will provide additional support for late-stage development and licensure of pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccines,” Moderna said in a news release. “The agreement will also support the expansion of clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza.”

HHS failed their 2024 audit by Ernst and Young. In fact they stated they were unable to present an opinion since 2019. One reason is the fact that NIH operates two distinct procurement systems, one that is integrated in the HHS and one that is not. That NIH system uses alternative sources of data, acquisitions, and tools that cannot pass an audit. The sheer aggregate of deficiencies in the HHS financials was considered so inconsistent and negligent as to make an audit opinion impossible. Including noncompliance with ‘laws’, improper payment rates, and lack of system controls and security from unauthorized persons.

The 2025 HHS Budget approved by Biden is $1.8 TRILLION. AND it cannot pass an audit.

The Strategic Stockpile Reserve was managed by the CDC. There are 12 secret locations around the US. They are supposed to release these supplies to disaster locations like NW North Caroline including triage, medical supplies, medicines, temporary facilities, and medical equipment. In 2017 when Trump inherited the White House, he said these stockpile inventories didn’t exist. As of October 2018, HHS is responsible for the stockpiles. Stockpiles listed as an asset on their Balance Sheet that cannot be confirmed by audit.

The Bird Flu is simply another con. Trump’s appointment to HHS is Kennedy who will need to be confirmed via a recess appointment given the vast majority of Congress is paid for by Big Pharma. The Director left on January 20th and the functions are in a void status.