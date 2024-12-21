The consensus among private citizens is that Zelenskky should leave Ukraine and allow Russia to absorb the country. The consensus among private citizens is that Netanyahu be imprisoned along with his top generals. The consensus among politicians who are the employees of private citizens is that they will support the will and the whims of their Blackmailer – The Deep State, and completely disrespect and dishonor their oath to The Constitution and their private citizens.

A government shutdown could have the impact of weeding out the unessential. The last time this happened – December 22, 2018, federal employees were furloughed and life managed quite well without them. In 2013 Obama shut down the government. In 1995 Clinton shut down the government.

Massi has proposed separating each Bill from the 1500 pages and presenting each one on its own merit. Mike Johnson may have ended his career, blackmail or not. Ramaswamy and Musk literally saved Trump’s arse by forcing the Pork Belly to reveal its FAT content which included literal criminal actions.

Russia is bombing Kyiv in retaliation, Yemen hit Tel Aviv in retaliation, and Blinken is pushing for money for Sudan. Why? Because the Ukraine sympathy parlor game is dried up. And he fears that Saudi Arabia might not be too keen on Israel’s annexations. And yet another ally, is pushed too far.

Blinken will leave the White House and walk across the street to his private company, West Executive Partners. Partnered with Teneo, Teneo sold majority interest of their shares to CVC Capitol Partners which is heavily tied to Clinton, Huma Abedin, Chuck Grassley, Paul Ryan, and Podesta. June 2022, Teneo acquired a majority interest in West Exec Partners. The conflict of interest with Blinken’s West Exec company has never been addressed.

Clients of the Blinken West Exec have included: Facebook, Palantir, LinkedIn, Royal Bank of Canada, Blackstone, BofA, Uber, McKinsey & Co, Lazard, Boeing, AT&T, Sotheby’s, Gilead and SoftBank.

“In 2004, during the Avian flu pandemic scare, Gilead Sciences' revenue from Tamiflu almost quadrupled to $44.6m as more than 60 national governments stockpiled the antiviral drug, though the firm had made a loss in 2003 before concern about the flu started.”

Gilead developed the drug Remdesivir which was used during the CoVid debacle as a means of further debilitating patients ~ warned by WHO. Based on a Canadian report, Remdesivir continued to be used in US hospitals. Gilead subsequently developed Emergency Use Authorization for Veklury, a CoVid drug administered to children who didn’t have CoVid.

Veklury conducted their phase 3 trial on 1,062 ADULTS hospitalized for Sars and for CoVid. It was never trialed on children. A common side effect is liver damage, blindness, serious heart issues, confusion, loss of muscle control, seizures, etc… The conclusion of the trial indicated that the duration of CoVid symptoms was reduced by about 3 days vs placebo The placebo having zero side effects.

Did West Exec under the auspices of Blinken get Emergency Authorization via his role as Secretary of State for his client Gilead?

Teneo has been the subject of class action lawsuits, and failing to register as a foreign agent, while Gilead has been the subject of price gouging, paying pharmacies to delay generics of its products, and tax avoidance. Veklury is the subject of a class action lawsuit claiming the drug causes embolism, heart attack, and stroke.

There are currently TEN pharma companies working on a bird flu vax; Moderna, Pfizer, CureVac, GSK, Arcturus, Gylden, Merck, Sanofi, Zoetis, and CSL Seqirus. Obviously, this is why the US Pharma Cartel is hyping a new virulent version of bird flu that can jump to cows, pigs and humans, causing the FDA to demand chicken farms euthanize their entire chicken inventory.

Finally, the Bill being debated by it’s pork blubber at 1567 pages that includes 12 new bioweapon labs – ostensibly to be rebuilt in Ukraine, and a 40% pay raise for the same Congress that gave SS a 2% cost of living wage, has obsessed the media airwaves ad nauseum as Speaker Johnson once again reveals his faith in satan.

A War of DOGISM.

We are jumping from multiple war fronts to Pork Belly monetary death and another Pandemic just as Trump takes office. Hopefully, Rand Paul can work some leverage to put a hold on the Bill until Trump effectively takes office… Tune in for Episode 2279 of Through The Looking Glass with Helena Glass ~