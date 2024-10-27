I just finished reading one of the most powerful novels I’ve ever had the privilege of to be witness which took an exorbitant amount of time for me given the power unveiled had to be absorbed in small quantities. Simultaneously, I was sent the podcast of Max Blumenthal unveiling the lies, the evil, the darkness of perhaps Satan’s own minion, and the extant of emotion is unyielding.

The video lays bare every article I wrote which bore little acknowledgement regarding the depth of depravity and evil inherent in Netanyahu, his Mossad, his IDF, and his Fortune 100 who glibly followed every propaganda bullet point as programmed across every liberal MSM which in turn became the mantra beyond and penetrated – The Maga. Israel.

But – the point would be to reach the many. To show the extent of propaganda lies proven over and over again as enunciated by a secular, nonreligious, deviant - Netanyah. To unveil the wolf. And reveal his dung.

The novel, written by a man, details the journey of two men destined to be the rescuers of trafficked children dozens upon dozens of times. Taking bullets, knives, firebombs, all within their God given destinies, Biblical prophetic understanding is interspersed that is so profound – I found I needed to absorb the concept before reading more.

Having a photographic memory once upon a time, the imagery was particularly difficult for me. But when the mention of General Patton, with whom my father served, was mentioned in the last fragments of pages, the depth of understanding was revealed, and my emotions became rife with each of our duties as promulgated by God.

Their commonality? Fighting Evil. An Evil that inescapably exists motivated by Fear and Cowardness. A darkness that owns those who have no point of reference to Light. No understanding of the differential between light and dark. A darkness that owns a person, their soul, and hides The Light. Because the darkness feeds off itself. And everyone outside of self is The Enemy. Everyone. A powerful revelation if one wants to ‘understand’ the brain of The Enemy.

The two, the podcast and the novel, therein intersected in acknowledging the shift that occurs when one finally is able to see the entire stage.

It isn’t really about identifying the evil persons. It is not even about the perilous undisciplined puppetry we call The Media. The Fake Government. It is about something much more tenable, much more valuable, the persons who can break evil by revealing an undiminished Light. Because the Light is what breaks the shroud of darkness. And can literally cause evil to shrink – like the image of the wicked Witch in OZ. Water causes her to melt.

Water sustains LIFE.

Within my tumultuous journey in the Church, I was able to separate God from my ‘negative experiences. This allowed me the grace to hold strong to my faith – as opposed to the cliques and judgement of the Church. When I began to realize my ‘evangelical church’ was of this cliquish ilk, I set an appointment with a psychologist whom I have known for a couple decades.

“I think I am in a cult.” I began. His eyes lit up having exactly zero premonition of this being my issue. “I also think that if I leave my cult, all my friends will disappear – given they are a part of the cult.”

I might preface that this man has a degree in theology, was well connected in the church – and came to find he was better suited to try to help others. His proficiency was with teens – hence my experience with children. A very calm man. His demeanor was such that he always seemed to put his teenage clients into a euphoria of complete safety. He was good. And more, he was a good man.

Upon listening, he concurred that yes I was in a cult, and yes none of my ‘friends’ would ever acknowledge me again. Thus my decision to leave was cliffed on the fact I would be – completely alone. He didn’t tell me what to do, he simply confirmed my fears – as though from experience. I made my choice within the hope that perhaps I was being melo-dramatic. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

I have found that these erudite ‘church ladies’ tend to be incredibly reminiscent of junior high school. Building packs. Creating hierarchy. Determining who is worthy. And this ‘cult’ was true to form. Not a fun journey.

Those that linger forward months or years later to justify their snub, will typically use “I have been so busy”. The lightness in their tone reverberating on the walls. And so it goes. What both the podcast and the book were roaring with a Lion’s Breath was to ‘open your brain! Look at reality. The media is an illusion. How can you see so clearly and then be so blind?

Netanyahu is a murderer. He is Evil. His brain does NOT function according to God’s design. WHY would you believe that the slaughter of MILLIONS of humans, accept their torture and their pain and consider it okay. Knowing that every accusation shrewed at them be on the underdog against my father. It was our game as young as 7 or 9. was a proven lie by the same Media that Shrewed The Lies??

We fluctuate between the right and left in trying to be on the winning side. Only, since a child I always to lift the ‘unfavored’.

Well… it would likely be a good time for me to revel in a bit of comedy before hitting the pillow in this reverie!