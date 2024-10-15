IS the Israel genocidal war a trial run for America? Should the Zion Cartel in America corrupt the election for Harris, would they impose a round up and/or criminal genocide of America’s Maga’s? Using the military and National Guard – would they simply bomb us knowing a few liberals would be collateral damage?

Given Israel’s Hannibal Directive allowing for the slaughter of Israelis, was the Festival planned for the purpose of creating an emotional response? Given the Netanyahu claim that girls were tortured and raped and beheaded proved completely impossible, were they martyrs for Zion? How many of the hostages were actually killed by the IDF?

Israel has openly declared that torture and rape are actually a permitted means of treatment with all Arab and Christian prisoners, according to Zionists. Is Israel showing America’s Liberals how it is done in defiance of every other country and the UN? Because, the UN seems literally helpless and incompetent. Their entire global leadership aim has been quashed. They serve no purpose.

Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, has proclaimed, “In Gaza there is an experiment of world power against a people of the south.”

While the Mossad and IDF have been programmed to execute men, women and children without a shred of remorse, the US Military and National Guardsmen still have a shred of decency… Or do they? North Carolina claims the National Guard purposefully attempted to destroy aid. Exactly like the IDF in Gaza and The West Bank. Destroying aid to forcibly create starvation and chaos.

Add to the fray a CIA and FBI that are corrupted beyond recognition as a protector of America, and we have a veritable Houston Problem! Colombia’s President makes mention of Operation Condor planned, disseminated, and trained by US CIA.

Operation Condor involved nearly every country in South America, France, the US, and UK. The purpose was to eliminate their “Hamas” and install their “Puppets”. These militant coups resulted in the death of over 80,000+ and over 400,000 political prisoners who ‘disappeared’. Despite killing priests, nuns, monks, student teachers, intellectuals, political leaders and ‘suspected’ guerilla’s , the CIA claimed they were fighting ‘terrorism’.

Henry Kissinger played a prominent role in this operation as did Pope Francis. The junta lasted 8 years – 1975 thru 1983. Bergoglio (Pope Francis) was instrumental in handing over Argentinian priests to be tortured.

The War was complicated as Peron was a pro-Nazi fascist fighting against militant communists. It was rumored that Peron rescued Hitler and brought him to Argentina . When Peron was assassinated, his wife took over the presidency. She signed decrees allowing the military and police to execute communists. The war was basically the Marxist/fascists vs the Communists.

The communists in Latin America came from the Bolsheviks of the Soviet Union who emigrated throughout South America beginning in 1918, one year after the Russia Revolution. Funded by the bankers from London, Paris, Berlin and Washington, they included the Rothschilds and Morgans. They became the trade unions and were prominent in Chile, Cuba, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela. Taking over governments via assassinations and coups, they posed as champions of social reform appealing to the workers and peasants.

In a declassified CIA secret report from 1964, the rise of communism is discussed in terms of its origins, its militant growth, and its balancing act. They developed a means of holding both the left wing and right wing in their hands as they mollified parts of their ideologies and merged them into a form of a uniparty…

This uniparty was effected via regional, local and national means of securing the narrative. But constant internal riffs splintered their effectiveness as they vied for power via coups. The exact same strategies being employed in America today as progressive communists (Hillary) don’t always align with socialist communists (Bernie Sanders/AOC). While the neoconservatives (Pence & Ryan) seem to be the peasants spinning the hamster wheel of fortune. Powerless.

The common factor in China, Soviet Union, South America and now North America is – Bolsheviks. Whether Lenin or Marx or Stalin – their goal has always been repression and the redistribution of money – to themselves. The same game played out in the Soviet Union and South America is now being played out in North America. Same strategy. Same goal. And the militant Junta has morphed into the CIA, FBI, US military and National Guard (who are now in Ukraine and Israel).